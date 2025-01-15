When players look to open up vertical angles, they tend to seek the best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege. This is because Ram is an attacker who excels at clearing utilities and opening up soft floors to allow the attacking team to gain vertical control. This operator utilizes her primary gadget to do the soft destruction work for her while she provides intel with her drones or stays at a safe distance holding flank angles.

Equipped with arguably the most popular and strongest attacker weapon in Rainbow Six Siege, Ram enables players to reach the effectiveness of Buck without the risk of opening up the floor with Skeleton Key shells.

In this article, we look at the best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege and explore various ways in which you can utilize this operator to her full extent.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the author's opinion.

Best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege for Operation Collision Point

Ram is a member of the Redhammer squad in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Released with Operation Heave Mettle of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8 Season 3, Ram is a strong soft breacher who can fit into any attacker lineup, which requires taking vertical control and opening up angles to pressure defenders into tough positions.

Also known as Bo-Ram Choi, Ram hails from Busan, South Korea. She is a member of the Redhammer squad in Rainbow Six Siege and brings a hefty three-armor and one-speed kit along with some strong primary weapons in her arsenal.

Primary weapon choices for the best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

The primary weapon in a Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Among the two primary weapons available in a Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege, players will almost always opt for the R4-C since it is the most popular attacker weapon in the game. This is a fully automatic standard-issue rifle for the FBI Swat.

It comes with 39 damage per bullet, an 860rpm fire rate, 25+1 magazine capacity, and a noticeable amount of recoil. This rifle has been nerfed a few times due to its popularity and pick rate. However, it remains one of the best attacker weapons in Rainbow Six Siege.

Weapon R4-C Muzzle Flash hider (to reduce burst recoil) Grip Vertical grip (to reduce vertical recoil) Underbarrel Laser (to reduce ADS time)

The LMG-E in a Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The other primary weapon available in your Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege is the LMG-E. It has one of the largest magazines in the game and allows you to provide prolonged suppression fire.

This belt-fed AR in the form of an LMG comes with 41 damage per bullet, a 720rpm fire rate, and a massive 150 bullet magazine. The biggest downside to using this weapon, however, is its movement penalty, which is quite noticeable for a one-speed operator like Ram.

Weapon LMG-E Muzzle Compensator (to reduce horizontal recoil) Grip Vertical grip (to reduce vertical recoil) Underbarrel Laser (to reduce ADS time)

Secondary weapons for the best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

The ITA12S is the best secondary weapon in a Ram loadout (Image via Ubisoft)

Among the two secondary weapons available for your Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege, the ITA12S is the best option thanks to its soft breach capability. Since both primary weapons lack high destructibility, the secondary shotgun makes room for Ram to be a soft breacher even after she runs out of her primary gadgets.

This compact pump action shotgun has high stopping power and can be very lethal in close-quarter battles (CQB).

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Ghost in the Shell collab

Secondary gadget choices for the best Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

Secondary gadgets in a Ram loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Ram, as an attacker, has access to two solid secondary gadgets. One offers a defensive playstyle, while the other allows the attacking team to take control more aggressively.

Flash grenades allow Ram to clear angles more effectively, or utilize it to blind and trap roamers hiding in corners. The Smoke grenades alternatively allow the attacking team to cut off the defender's lines of sight, and assist the team in taking map control and planting defuser.

How to play Ram in Rainbow Six Siege

The Bu-Gi Auto breacher in action (Image via Ubisoft)

To play Ram effectively, you must have good map knowledge. It is crucial to know all the necessary vertical angles that could provide some form of advantage to the attacking team.

During the drone phase, utilize your drone to pre-place it at the entry point that you will utilize to take map control of areas where you will open vertical angles. This is to be done with proper coordination of the attacking team so that they can actively watch your drone while you and other teammates work on the entry.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Maestro Elite Set

Clearing out roamers is a necessity since they like to delay attacking teams wherever vertical control is a priority. Your survival, along with your, drone is very important during the action phase.

After getting the necessary map control, utilize your BU-GI Auto breachers to open up angles to contest defenders below. The noise made by these gadgets also helps mask the footsteps of attackers. This can allow you or your teammates to come up with some sneaky play.

One important point to note is that nitro cell is the biggest fear for any vertical soft breach player. Utilize your drones and communicate with your team to get info on such nitro cell usage. Being a team-based shooter, coordination is of utmost priority for a support operator like Ram in Rainbow Six Siege.

