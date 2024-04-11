Rainbow Six Siege Attacker weapons tier list (Y9S1)

The weapons tier list in Rainbow Six Siege is always changing, with the balancing team often bringing in buffs and nerfs. In the ever-shifting meta of Rainbow Six Siege, picking the right attacker with the right weaponry can mean the difference between planting the defuser with seconds to spare and watching the victory slip away. Y9S1 throws a fresh twist into the works with new attachments and operator rebalances.

This weapons tier list for Attackers is your bible for Y9S1, ranking attacker armaments based on their lethality, controllability, ammo capacity, and how well they complement the operator's unique gadget.

Whether you're a frag-hungry Ash main or a methodical Thermite player, this guide will help you optimize your loadout to dominate the battlefield and secure those crucial wins.

Note: This article delves into the primary weapons only for Attackers. The list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Attacker weapons tier list for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen (Y9S1)

Rainbow Six Siege Attackers weapons tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Siege boasts a huge collection of weapons, with some being a commonality between Attackers and Defenders in Y9S1. However, some weapons have a clear distinction and are generally considered better than others, both in terms of damage output and recoil.

This weapons tier list for Attackers is categorized using the standard S, A, B, C, and D notations, where S has the best weapons, and D has the ones you should probably not use.

S-tier

AK-12 ranks in S class in our weapons tier list (Image via Ubisoft)

Several key attributes propel a weapon into S-class territory in the Rainbow Six Siege weapons tier list. These guns excel in delivering high damage output, allowing for quick eliminations with minimal bullets needed. This is especially crucial in a game where headshots are often instant kills.

In addition to raw power, these weapons boast manageable recoil patterns. Even under rapid fire, these guns stay controllable, translating their damage potential into actual frags.

Finally, S-tier weapons typically hold a large magazine capacity, ensuring you can take on multiple enemies without reloading. This maximizes your uptime in a firefight and minimizes those vulnerable moments spent reloading. The weapons in S-class are:

AK-12 (AR, available to Fuze and Ace)

(AR, available to Fuze and Ace) Mk 14 EBR (DMR, available to Dokkaebi)

(DMR, available to Dokkaebi) C8-SFW (AR, available to Buck)

(AR, available to Buck) R4C (AR, available to Ash and Deimos)

A-tier

G8A1 ranks in A class in our weapons tier list (Image via Ubisoft)

A-tier weapons find a sweet spot between several key strengths in Siege. They typically inflict enough damage on down opponents quickly, giving you an edge in firefights. The recoil is manageable, allowing for accurate bursts or controlled automatic fire at most ranges.

A great A-tier weapon won't hinder your operator's unique gadget. It should complement their abilities, letting you focus on strategic execution without worrying about ammo management. These well-rounded attributes make A-tier weapons strong choices for a variety of attackers and playstyles.

The following are our picks for A-tier in this weapons tier list:

G8A1 (LMG, available to IQ and Amaru)

(LMG, available to IQ and Amaru) 556XI (AR, available to Thermite and Osa)

(AR, available to Thermite and Osa) C7E (AR, available to Jackal)

(AR, available to Jackal) SC300K (AR, available to Zero)

(AR, available to Zero) AR33 (AR, available to Thatcher and Flores)

(AR, available to Thatcher and Flores) 552 Commando (AR, available to IQ)

(AR, available to IQ) G36C (AR, available to Ash and Iana)

(AR, available to Ash and Iana) M4 (AR, available to Maverick)

(AR, available to Maverick) Type-89 (AR, available to Hibana)

(AR, available to Hibana) M762 (AR, available to Zofia)

(AR, available to Zofia) L85A2 (AR, available to Thatcher and Sledge)

(AR, available to Thatcher and Sledge) CAMRS (DMR, available to Buck)

B-tier

ARX2000 ranks in B class in our weapons tier list (Image via Ubisoft)

B-class guns in our weapons tier list are reliable options, but not perfect. They might pack a bit less punch than A or S-tier options, requiring more precise aim for quick takedowns. Recoil control can be a step trickier, demanding practice for consistent bursts. Magazine size might force you to be mindful of reloads during hectic firefights.

Additionally, these weapons might excel in specific situations or with certain operators but lack the universal dominance of A-tier picks. Still, B-tier weapons are far from weak, offering a solid foundation for skilled players and strategic loadouts. These weapons are:

ARX2000 (AR, available to Nomad and Iana)

(AR, available to Nomad and Iana) Spear .308 (AR, available to Finka)

(AR, available to Finka) PDW9 (SMG, available to Jackal and Osa)

(SMG, available to Jackal and Osa) F90 (AR, available to Gridlock)

(AR, available to Gridlock) MP7 (SMG, available to Zero)

(SMG, available to Zero) Para-308 (AR, available to Capitao and Brava)

(AR, available to Capitao and Brava) F2 (AR, available to Twitch)

(AR, available to Twitch) AUG A2 (AR, available to IQ)

(AR, available to IQ) V308 (AR, available to Lion)

(AR, available to Lion) Ak-74m (AR, available to Nomad)

(AR, available to Nomad) AR-15.50 (DMR, available to Maverick)

(DMR, available to Maverick) SR-25 (DMR, available to Blackbeard)

(DMR, available to Blackbeard) 417 (DMR, available to Twitch, Lion, and Sens)

(DMR, available to Twitch, Lion, and Sens) Ots-03 (DMR, available to Glaz)

(DMR, available to Glaz) 6P41 (LMG, available to Fuze and Finka)

(LMG, available to Fuze and Finka) LMG-E (LMG, available to Zofia)

(LMG, available to Zofia) M249 SAW (LMG, available to Gridlock)

(LMG, available to Gridlock) T-95 LSW (LMG, available to Ying)

(LMG, available to Ying) M1014 (Shotgun, available to Thermite and Ace)

(Shotgun, available to Thermite and Ace) SuperNova (Shotgun, available to Amaru and Hibana)

C-tier

M249 ranks in C class in our weapons tier list (Image via Ubisoft)

C-tier weapons tread the fine line between situational and unfavorable. While they might have a niche use and cater to a specific playstyle, they generally hinder you in some key aspects. Damage output might be significantly lower, recoil control can be brutal, or magazine capacity might be severely limited.

Furthermore, these weapons often hinder your operator's capabilities, forcing you to choose between effectiveness with the gun or with their gadget. While some skilled players can make C-tier weapons work, they generally require a heavy investment of time and mastery to be truly competitive.

The following fall under this category in our Attacker weapons tier list in Siege:

M249 (LMG, available to Capitao)

(LMG, available to Capitao) FMG-9 (SMG, available to Nokk)

(SMG, available to Nokk) MK17 CQB (AR, available to Blackbeard)

(AR, available to Blackbeard) ITA12L (Shotgun, available to Jackal)

(Shotgun, available to Jackal) BOSG.12.2 (Shotgun, available to Dokkaebi)

(Shotgun, available to Dokkaebi) SIX12 (Shotgun, available to Ying)

(Shotgun, available to Ying) M590A1 (Shotgun, available to Thatcher and Sledge)

(Shotgun, available to Thatcher and Sledge) SASG-12 (Shotgun, available to Finka)

(Shotgun, available to Finka) SG-CQB (Shotgun, available to Twitch and Lion)

(Shotgun, available to Twitch and Lion) POF-9 (SMG, available to Sens)

D-tier

CSRX 300 ranks in D class in our weapons tier list (Image via Ubisoft)

Relegated to the fringes of the arsenal are D-tier weapons. This lonely category holds only a select few: shields and Kali's sniper rifle, the CSRX 300. Shields, while offering unmatched protection, come with a hefty price — you can't wield a primary weapon alongside them. This forces a hyper-aggressive shotgun playstyle at close quarters, a risky proposition in today's Siege meta.

The weapons in this category are:

CSRX 300 (Sniper, available to Kali)

(Sniper, available to Kali) Ballistic Shield (available to Fuze)

(available to Fuze) "Le Roc" Extendable Shield (available to Montagne)

Weapon selection in Rainbow Six Siege is a nuanced combo between raw power, controllability, and compatibility with your operator's unique abilities. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon tier, you can tailor your loadout to match your playstyle and maximize your effectiveness on the battlefield.

As the game continues to evolve, so too will the weapon tier list. Stay tuned for future updates to ensure you're wielding the best possible tools for domination.