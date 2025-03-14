Rainbow Six Siege X all details so far: Everything we know

Following the Rainbow Six Siege X reveal event in Atlanta, the R6 community now has a plethora of new updates and changes to explore on June 10, 2025, with the advent of Siege X. This new era of Rainbow Six Siege will bring about visual overhauls, map modernizations, audio engine overhaul, and many other changes that aim to both improve upon existing features and breath new life onto Ubisoft's premier esports title.

In this article, we will look at everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X, revealed during the Atlanta Event on March 13, 2025.

Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X is set to bring about a new era for Ubisoft's tactical shooter, which entered its tenth year in 2025. To commemorate this occasion, Game Director Joshua Mills and Creative Director Alexander Karpazis revealed Siege X, which was a project under development for the past three years.

New 6v6 game mode in Rainbow Six Siege X

The new Dual Front game mode is the first permanent mode since the game's official release, debuting with Siege X. It will feature a never-before-seen 6v6 lineup where select attackers and defenders will fight together against an opposing team to take control of sectors and attain victory. This particular game mode will also feature new additions like a minimap, seasonal lore-related map, objective updates and so on.

New exclusive District map in Dual Front game mode

Dual Front is the primary new game mode set to debut in Siege X. It will take place on an exclusive new map which is designed to be massive in scale.

New District map coming on June 10, 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The District is an "ever-evolving" map which is built to change with ongoing updates. It aims to accommodate the new 6v6 format and to be the birthplace of new and innovative strategies never before seen in Rainbow Six Siege.

Audio overhaul in Rainbow Six Siege X

Unlike strafe shooters, where slow walking can eliminate all noise, Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter where even turning your camera 180 degrees gives off a sound cue. Sound is an underrated but highly informative part of Siege, which can be responsible for winning you rounds when all your teammates and cameras are down.

Although a fine-tuned set of audio gear is capable of providing a massive competitive advantage, the previous audio engine was a hit or miss.

Siege X will feature the biggest audio overhaul yet (Image via Ubisoft)

With Siege X, a massive audio overhaul is set to debut that aims to make gunshots, explosions and footsteps much more accurate. This means that the spatial audio from any source, its clarity and resonance corresponding to its originating room, will be much clearer. This audio overhaul is up for testing in the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta.

Map modernizations in Rainbow Six Siege X

As highlighted by Creative Director Alexander Karpazis, Siege X is not just about introducing new changes but also improving the existing mechanics. With Siege X, the new visual overhaul will focus on improving the lighting and textures. This update aims to bring back the dark and gritty tones that were famous and quite easily the signature look of Rainbow Six Siege in the past.

Modernized maps will feature massively updated visuals (Image via Ubisoft)

These changes will be introduced while maintaining the strategic integrity that players love. These updated visuals can be expected on the following five maps during Siege X release:

Clubhouse

Chalet

Bank

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Border

Visual enhancements in Rainbow Six Siege X

In the seasons following the Siege X debut in Y10S2, players can expect three additional modernized maps as well as UI with each seasonal update. The visuals were updated to rework the lighting in each modernized map, to bring about more contrast and colors to take us back to the dark and gritty tones. PC players can additionally access true-4K texture packs with Siege X.

First person shadows will debut with Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

Furthermore, first-person shadows are making their way onto Rainbow Six Siege. These will allow players to be aware of their shadows so that they don't give away their location unknowingly.

Since concerns of enemy visibility were eventually going to come into the conversation with these visual overhauls, Game Director Joshua Mills highlighted that enemy outlines are also receiving a major update, which will make it impossible for opponents to hide in darker areas of the map.

Advanced rappel is coming with Rainbow Six Siege X

Rappelling is a major part of Siege's core gameplay and can often be talked about as a feature that makes it unique. This component will receive further updates in Siege X.

Advanced rappel aims to provide more control to attackers (Image via Ubisoft)

Following its debut on June 10, 2025, players will be able to sprint while on a rappel as well as transition around corners. This transition will also be available while sprinting during the rappel. This aims to provide more tactical opportunities as well as make attackers less vulnerable while rappelling.

Momentum-based movement in Rainbow Six Siege X

With Rainbow Six Siege X, players will be given more control over their character's movements. The first half of this will be introduced with an advanced rappel. Meanwhile, the second half will be introduced with momentum-based movement.

Thanks to this, players will be able to utilize their operator's momentum to make more responsive maneuvers in-game. They will be able to carry their momentum off of short drops and proceed forward with their sprint animations.

Weapon Inspect coming with Rainbow Six Siege X

Players will now be able to inspect and flex their favorite skins (Image via Ubisoft)

Players with loaded inventories will now be able to inspect their rare skins in-game while ensuring these inspect animations don't interrupt their shooting capabilities. A new keybind in the controls section will be available to bind this inspect feature.

Destructible ingredients in Rainbow Six Siege X

Destructible ingredients, being introduced with Siege X, will be specific interactable elements found in maps that will present new and dynamic opportunities for players.

Destructible ingredients coming with Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

From fire extinguishers that create a temporary smoke and cause concussion, to gas pipes that cause explosions, and finally, working metal detectors, these new elements will shake up the already existing gameplay possibilities in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Communication Wheel in Rainbow Six Siege X

Intel is a priceless aspect of Siege, which requires sharing and effective team-play off of gathered information. This makes communication and teamwork core aspects of Siege, which become necessary tools for victory during a match.

The communication wheel will decrease the comms gap among teammates (Image via Ubisoft)

Since there are players who might not have access to microphones, Siege X is set to introduce a communication wheel, which aims to shorten the synergy gap between silent teammates.

Rainbow Six Siege X will be free-to-play

After ten years as a pay-to-play model, Siege X is set to usher in a new era of Rainbow Six Siege with a free-to-play model that aims to bring the game to a wider audience. Players who enter the game via its free-to-play model will be able to access the following modes:

Dual Front

Onboarding

Quick Match

Events

Unranked

F2P players will access the following playlists (Image via Ubisoft)

The game modes Ranked and Siege Cup will be exclusive to premium version owners of Rainbow Six Siege X. Free-to-play newcomers who intend to play ranked will be required to acquire the premium version. F2P players will be able to access 26 operators as a part of the onboarding process by playing the game. Additional operators will be available for purchase via renown.

New operator ban system in Rainbow Six Siege X

With a new operator ban system, Siege X aims to add layers of depth into a team's mentality and playstyle. Attacking and defending teams will be able to ban up to one operator from the opposite side in each round. This means there will be a total of six bans from both teams before a side swap.

New and improved ban phase coming with Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

Following a side swap, these bans will be cleared as the teams take on the opposite roles. Then, they will again follow the one ban rule for each team per round.

This dynamic operator ban phase aims to bring more depth to Siege's gameplay, where players can assess which operators are posing a problem and then ban them according to expected objective sites.

Veteran rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X

Veteran players in Rainbow Six Siege will receive various rewards to showcase the support they have provided by playing the game in these past 10 years. A special veteran badge of honor corresponding to the year that they started playing Siege will be awarded to all players.

Veteran rewards according to specific years players started Siege in (Image via Ubisoft)

Additionally, special rewards corresponding to each year will be awarded to players. Those who started in Year 5 will receive rewards for Year 5 to Year 9. Similarly, veterans who have been playing since Year 1 will receive all rewards from Year 1 to Year 9.

Player protection in Rainbow Six Siege X

Shield Guard is the latest Anti-Cheat initiative that was first introduced during Six Invitationals Boston in February 2025. It takes a multi-faceted approach towards ensuring fairness in games. It not only aims to counter cheaters but also cheat-makers which will allow Ubisoft to hit the cheating problems right at its root.

Shield Guard in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Alongside Shield Guard, the complete release of the Reputation system ensures that players can have fun in Siege without the wallowing presence of toxicity. This system cracks down on toxic players while rewarding those who exhibit positive behaviour. Reputation system now takes into account chat messages while moderatin them to ensure an anti-toxic enviroment for players to enjoy Siege X in.

