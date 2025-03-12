  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege X reveal countdown: Start time for all regions and where to watch

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 12, 2025 18:57 GMT
This article provides a live countdown for the Siege X reveal (Image via Ubisoft)
This article provides a live countdown for the Siege X reveal (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege X showcase will be live streamed on March 13, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time. This update is the biggest transformation in the title's history, creating plenty of hype among gamers. Ubisoft has promised to redefine the tactical FPS experience with new ways to play, deeper tactical elements, and refined game mechanics. Moreover, Siege X is expected to be free-to-play.

On that note, here's all the information on where to watch the Rainbow Six Siege X reveal, along with the release countdown and start time for all major regions.

Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase: Release date and time for all major regions

The Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, 2025 at 1 pm Eastern Time, where developers, creators, and players will come together for exclusive reveals and surprises on the upcoming evolution of the Rainbow Six franchise.

Below are the Siege X showcase livestream dates and timings in major regions:

  • Pacific Time (PT): March 13, 2025, at 10 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): March 13, 2025, at 11 am
  • Central Time (CT): March 13, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Eastern Time (ET): March 13, 2025, at 1 pm
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 13, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): March 13, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 13, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): March 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): March 14, 2025, at 1 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, at 2 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): March 14, 2025, at 4 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 14, 2025, at 6 am
There are also exclusive Twitch Drops announced on the occasion of the live showcase that will start at the same time. The rewards have not been announced yet.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege officially discontinues DX11 support ahead of the new update

Rainbow Six Siege X will officially be revealed when the following countdown reaches zero:

That's all we currently know about the upcoming showcase. For more on Rainbow Six Siege, visit Sportskeeda's Esports & Gaming section.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
हिन्दी