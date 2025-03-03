Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All abilities and weapons

The Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 has introduced a new operator named Rauora, who joins the roster of attackers, bringing the total number of operators to 38. Packed with an ability and six weapons to deal with enemies, she is primarily a support operator who excels at controlling the map and countering enemy rushes. With two armor points and two speed points, she becomes more balanced within the group.

This article highlights everything, including all abilities and weapons of the Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All weapons explored

The new operator is quipped with a punch of powerful loadouts to control the battlefield of the title. She has access to six weapons from various categories. Here’s a list of all the weapons that she offers:

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege all weapons (Image via Ubisoft)

417 (Primary weapon)

(Primary weapon) M249 (Primary weapon)

(Primary weapon) Reaper MK2 (Secondary weapon)

(Secondary weapon) GSh-18 (Secondary weapon)

(Secondary weapon) Smoke Grenade (Gadgets)

(Gadgets) Breach Charge (Gadgets)

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All abilities explored

Rauora's primary ability is the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, which deploys a bulletproof panel from a distance to strategically control the flow of combat. Although the panel is bulletproof, it can be destroyed by grenades or nitro cells. All in all, the D.O.M Panel Launcher allows her to block doors, obstruct vision of opponents and control heavy pushes.

A still of D.O.M. Panel Launcher gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The panel has a red sensor at the top that can be shot to instantly open and surprise attack enemies. Interestingly, players using drones can scout through that panel, which slightly opens at the bottom when they interact with it. Overall, she is a perfect support operator who can assist her teammates by stopping enemies pushing or slowing down fights when needed.

