Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All abilities and weapons

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Mar 03, 2025 19:38 GMT
Here
Here's everything you need to know about the Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Y10S1 has introduced a new operator named Rauora, who joins the roster of attackers, bringing the total number of operators to 38. Packed with an ability and six weapons to deal with enemies, she is primarily a support operator who excels at controlling the map and countering enemy rushes. With two armor points and two speed points, she becomes more balanced within the group.

Ad

This article highlights everything, including all abilities and weapons of the Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All weapons explored

The new operator is quipped with a punch of powerful loadouts to control the battlefield of the title. She has access to six weapons from various categories. Here’s a list of all the weapons that she offers:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege all weapons (Image via Ubisoft)
Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege all weapons (Image via Ubisoft)
  • 417 (Primary weapon)
  • M249 (Primary weapon)
  • Reaper MK2 (Secondary weapon)
  • GSh-18 (Secondary weapon)
  • Smoke Grenade (Gadgets)
  • Breach Charge (Gadgets)
Ad

Read more: R6 Y10S1 Designer's Notes: Balancing updates, community feedback, and more

Rauora operator in Rainbow Six Siege: All abilities explored

Rauora's primary ability is the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, which deploys a bulletproof panel from a distance to strategically control the flow of combat. Although the panel is bulletproof, it can be destroyed by grenades or nitro cells. All in all, the D.O.M Panel Launcher allows her to block doors, obstruct vision of opponents and control heavy pushes.

Ad
A still of D.O.M. Panel Launcher gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)
A still of D.O.M. Panel Launcher gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Check out: Two major villains shown in Rainbow Six Siege x The Boys collab leak

Ad

The panel has a red sensor at the top that can be shot to instantly open and surprise attack enemies. Interestingly, players using drones can scout through that panel, which slightly opens at the bottom when they interact with it. Overall, she is a perfect support operator who can assist her teammates by stopping enemies pushing or slowing down fights when needed.

Check out the links below for more Rainbow Six Siege news and guides from Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी