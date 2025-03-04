How big is Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update? File size explored

Set to release on March 4, 2025, Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 Operation Prep Phase will be the last 'normal' season in Ubisoft's premier esports title before Siege X arrives. Debuting a new attacker and the full release of the Reputation system, Operation Prep Phase will introduce certain notable features in the first season of Rainbow Six Siege's 10th year. Ubisoft Connect users can expect the file size for the latest season to be 3.29 GB.

However, since Rainbow Six Siege is available across various other platforms that have individual file sizes, we will go over all platforms' update file sizes as well as bug fixes coming with Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1.

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1: Update file sizes

The maintenance for the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 went live on March 4, 2025, at 14:00 UTC. From this time onward, the game servers will have an hour of downtime, during which the game will stay inaccessible to everyone. Via a post on social media platform X, the Rainbow Six team stated that players can expect Operation Prep Phase to go live after 60 minutes.

Gamers on various platforms can expect the following update file sizes for Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1:

Ubisoft Connect: 3.29GB

Steam: 3GB

Xbox One: 3.5GB

Xbox Series X: 3.7GB

PlayStation 4: 3.50GB

PlayStation 5: 3.02GB

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1: Gameplay and level-design bug fixes

The following gameplay and level-design bug fixes are being made with the newest Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 season update.

Gameplay bugs fixed

Swapping to line of sight has no time restriction, resulting in undesired bot behaviour.

Blackbeard's look or aim direction from the Defender's point of view does not match the first person view while free rappelling.

When an operator looks at Skopos's idle shell camera, the LED is seen missing.

Blackbeard's fingers appear weird when gripping weapons from the Defender's perspective.

Beginning with the second round on all maps, the Preparation phase red barrier is missing from all doors and windows.

Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield remains extended after being knocked back by Oryx's Remah Dash.

When destroying an empty Armor Pack container, players receive zero points as Rooks.

When Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb is used, the animation in first person view is much faster.

Broken reload animation for bots in Killcam and End of Round Replay.

The operator's hands are offset for a few frames when fortifying a wall as a Defender.

Level-design bugs fixed

If the soft section is broken, players can look through a gap between the reinforced walls.

Azami can vault on the shelf in the 2nd floor garage in the Clubhouse using her Kiba Barrier.

Players can now leap on top of the boxes in the center of the room in 2F Geisha on the Skyscraper map.

Echo's Yokai Drone loses signal at 2F South Stairs on the Coastline map.

The drone vent marker disappears even when the player activates the drone vent option.

A gap appears when a barricade is built on the door next to B Freezer Stairs on the Oregon map.

Bots cannot interact with a briefcase when the player is using Melusi in 1F Coat Check on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

Floating paper VFX is low resolution regardless of the setting on the Consulate map's 1F Spiral Staircase.

