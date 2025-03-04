To celebrate a new era of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft is offering a special limited time cosmetics pack called the Celebration Pack, exclusively available during Y10S1. The pack will be available after the Y10S1 update, set to begin on March 4, 2025. Players can get their hands on the best 1,400 items released over the past nine years, from Year 1 Season 1 to the present. These items include Legendary weapon skins, Drone skins, and more, varying in different levels of rarity.

This article guides you on how to unlock Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 Celebration Pack.

How to obtain the Celebration Pack from Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1?

The Celebration Pack can be obtained through the free battle pass or by purchasing it with Renown. Here is the cost of Celebration Pack:

1 Pack: 15 000 Renown

15 000 Renown 5 Packs: 75 000 Renown

75 000 Renown 25 Packs: 337 500 Renown

337 500 Renown 50 Packs: 600 000 Renown

Players can earn Renown by completing specific challenges within the game and accumulate them to access such content. The pack will include more than 1400 items released over the last 9 years of Siege.

These items contain past limited-time event collections, the top 20 items from each battle pass, and seasonal signature weapon skins dating back to Year 1. Here’s what they can get from the pack:

Headgear

Card Background

Charm

Drone Skin

Gadget Skin

Operator Portrait

Uniform

Attachment Skin

Weapon Skin

Out of these 1,400+ items, around 20% will be legendary, 55% epic, and 25% rare. Each pack has a small chance of containing duplicate items. Players who wish to get non-duplicate items must purchase the Premium battle pass for 1200 R6 credits or can get them through the Membership drops.

Apart from that, unopened Celebration Packs will be tradeable on the R6 Marketplace, starting in Year 10 Season 3.

