How to potentially fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege

Players might be interested to know how to fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege. With the game’s recent transition to DirectX (DX12) exclusively, a lot of players have complained about massive FPS issues plaguing the game. For context, DirectX is a collection of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that Windows-based games use to access the computer's video and audio hardware.

Unfortunately, the developers have not officially addressed this issue yet, but here are some possible ways to fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege.

Methods to possibly fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege

Players have recently been reporting massive FPS drops since the game’s transition to DX12. This move was made to prepare for the new Rainbow Six Siege X, which is scheduled for its first live showcase on March 13, 2025.

To fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege, here are some methods that you can try:

Update graphics card drivers

The first and foremost step to fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege is to update your graphics card drivers. The drivers often need to be manually downloaded after a game’s update, and not doing so causes the game to malfunction.

Therefore, it is highly recommended that you head into your graphics settings and check for any available updates. Upon successfully doing so, log back into the game and your FPS should be stable.

Cleanup DirectX shader cache

This is another effective method to fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege. Shaders are files that your system uses to render graphics for a particular application. With the introduction of the new DirectX graphical API, you might need to clear out any old cache files from your system. Here is how to do it:

Step 1 - Go to your search bar and type Disc Cleanup.

Step 2 - Select the C drive and click OK.

and click OK. Step 3 - Select DirectX Shader Cache by ticking the box next to it.

by ticking the box next to it. Step 4 - Click OK and the Delete files confirmation box.

After following the steps mentioned above, head back into the game to check your results.

Update Windows

If the above methods have failed, this is the final attempt that you can try to fix DX12 FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege. Check for any available updates to your operating system and get it up to the latest version. This will hopefully fix the massive FPS drops that you might have been facing lately.

This covers all the methods to fix the massive FPS drops in Rainbow Six Siege. If none of the above methods work for you, we recommend contacting Ubisoft support for further assistance.

