Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 patch notes: New operator Rauora, dynamic matchmaking, bug fixes, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 patch notes have officially arrived. The new season is called Operation Prep Phase, and it brings a brand new operator named Rauora alongside dynamic matchmaking and much more. This new season also sets the stage for the Rainbo Siege X, which is the biggest evolution coming to the game after a long time.

Read on for the entire Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Rainbow Six Siege in its Y10S1 update:

Operator

Rauora

Role

Attacker

Primary Weapon

417

M249

Secondary Weapon

Reaper MK2

GSh-18

Gadget

Smoke Grenade

Breach Charge

HEALTH

★

★

★

Speed

★

★

★

UNIQUE ABILITIES AND PLAYSTYLED.O.M. Panel Launcher

Seize control over the map with Rauora’s D.O.M. Panel Launcher. Deploy bulletproof panels from a distance and strategically control the flow of combat. With a quick trigger at the top of the door, open or close the panel to create tactical opportunities.

Reputation system impact activation

Players' standings will be reset as the system moves out of beta. Those who completed the Y9S4 season with a positive standing (Respectable, Esteemed, or Exemplary) will be awarded with a free Alpha Pack as a token of appreciation.

Starting this season (Year 10 Season 1) players with a Dishonorable or Disruptive standing will be restricted from playlists and unable to unlock certain rewards. Players with an Esteemed or Exemplary standing will be able to equip their exclusive card background. Bonus points are rewarded to players by achieving a positive standing (Respectable or above). Players can use bonus point to unlock rewards such as Boosters, Renown, and/or Alpha Packs.

Reputation standings will have these impacts:

DISHONORABLE: Locked from Ranked, Standard, Siege Cup playlists, no access to Ranked rewards, -50% XP & Renown.

DISRUPTIVE: Locked from Siege Cup playlist, no access to Ranked rewards, -25% XP & Renown.

RESPECTABLE: +1 Standing bonus points per match.

ESTEEMED: +2 Standing bonus points per match + Esteemed card background.

EXEMPLARY: +3 Standing bonus points per match + Exemplary card background.

Ranked rewards are locked until players reach Respectable Standing.

Dynamic Matchmaking

Dynamic matchmaking is a new system that optimizes matchmaking based on the how many requests are being sent to the server. While the enhanced system is designed to accommodate both densely and sparsely populated regions, it seeks to achieve higher quality matches during peak hours.

Celebration Pack

The Celebration Pack includes a curated selection of top items from the first nine years of Siege, including limited time Event collections and seasonal signature weapon skins. Celebration Packs can be unlocked with Renown and are available in the Battle Pass.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege officially discontinues DX11 support ahead of the new update

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED - Swapping to line of sight has no time limit, causing unintended bot behaviours.

FIXED - Blackbeard's look/aim direction in from Defender's point of view doesn't match first person view while in free rappel.

FIXED - The LED is missing when an operator is watching Skopós's idle V10-Pantheon Shell camera.

FIXED - Blackbeard's fingers look strange when grasping weapons from Defender's point of view.

FIXED - Starting with the second round on all maps, the Preparation phase red barrier is missing on all doors and windows.

FIXED - Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield remains extended when Blackbeard is knocked back by Oryx's Remah Dash.

FIXED - Players get minus points as Rook when destroying an empty Armor Pack container.

FIXED - Animation in first person view is snappy when using Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb.

FIXED - Broken reload animation on bots in Killcam and End of Round Replay.

FIXED - Operator's hands are offset for a few frames when reinforcing a wall as a Defender.

Level Design

FIXED - Players can peek through a gap between reinforced walls if the soft part is destroyed.

FIXED - Azami is able to vault on the shelf in 2F garage in Clubhouse by using her Kiba Barrier.

FIXED - Players can vault on top of the boxes in the middle of the room in 2F Geisha on the Skyscraper map.

FIXED - Echo's Yokai Drone loses signal on the stairs in 2F South Stairs on the Coastline map.

FIXED - The drone vent marker disappears even when the player turns on the drone vent option.

FIXED - A gap is present when a barricade is placed on the door next to B Freezer Stairs on the Oregon map.

FIXED - Bots can't interact with a briefcase while player is using Melusi in 1F Coat Check on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Floating paper VFX is low resolution regardless of setting in 1F Spiral Stairs of the Consulate map.

Operators

FIXED - Rauora's Reaper MK2 emits a reflection when approaching certain areas.

FIXED - Pinging the trigger of the Panel from Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher shows Castle's Icon.

FIXED - Rauora's Reaper MK2 Extended Magazine floats when canceling the reload animation.

FIXED - Rauora's Operator Portrait rarity is missing.

FIXED - When previewing Rauora, the D.O.M. Panel Launcher appears to be floating behind her.

FIXED - Fuze's Ballistic Shield clips into view while deploying a Cluster Charge.

FIXED - Post-shoot animation plays after equipping Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher when it's empty after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Weapons are misplaced in Rauora's hands, after switching weapons while aiming down sights of D.O.M Panel Launcher after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Closing the Panel from Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher doesn't destroy certain gadgets beneath it.

FIXED - No Charm options available for Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield.

FIXED - Operator body snaps for a frame when when they step on their first stair tread while sprinting after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Montagne takes bullet damage when a defender shoots precisely at the left side of the Le Roc Shield after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone is invisible in drone view in Match Replay.

FIXED - Thunderbird's Kóna Station camera appears as if it's floating during deployment.

FIXED - Operator's hand clips to their back when picking up the hostage in crouch position.

FIXED - Kapkan's Entry Denial Device laser VFX doesn't show up after installation.

FIXED - Twitch's left hand clips vertically with the observation tools phone when accessing the cameras after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Blackbeard's can push through a wall while it's being reinforced.

FIXED - The LEDs on Iana's Gemini Replicator appear misaligned when deploying.

FIXED - Wrong collision material on the glass of Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield.

FIXED - Castle's Armor Panel can break if an Operator vaults next to it.

FIXED - Blackbeard's H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield clips through the floor while in crouch position.

User Experience

FIXED - Players get stuck in an empty Siege Cup lobby if they leave the Registration prompt on-screen and confirm after the registration period has ended after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Players receive a D01A error if they reconnect and select "Keep Playing as a Team" during the After Action Report after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Several UI elements are missing from the player profile side panel when viewed during a local custom game.

FIXED - Several UI elements are missing from player cards in the local custom game lobby.

FIXED - Generic description and reward descriptor are both missing from the Reputation Bonus Drops widget.

FIXED - Players with Disruptive/Dishonorable Reputation Standing are able to register for Siege Cup after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - Rick and Morty bundles duplicate after purchase.

FIXED - Searching for or selecting a weapon skin in Marketplace will give an error message.

FIXED - Elite animations are not synchronized with the timing of animated props.

FIXED - The Attackers spawn location is missing on Operator cards when viewed in Spectator mode after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - The ban phase always display orange as banning for the spectator client.

FIXED - Lights on operated observation tools are not visible from a distance of 13m or more.

FIXED - Camera is blurred when Montagne deflects bullets with Le Roc Extendable Shield.

FIXED - Previous Seasons section is not showing the ranks of the past seasons after Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 update.

FIXED - The Lefty preset assigns both the Aim and Shoot actions to the same input.

FIXED - Upper and Lower Brackets are not updated after a match is cancelled.

FIXED - Flawless Round Bonus and Match Victory score points are overlapping at the end of the match.

