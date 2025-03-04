Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 downtime (March 4, 2025): When will the servers be back up?

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 downtime will commence on March 4, 2025, in preparation for the first season of year 10, Operation Prep Phase. This will be the last 'regular' season that players experience, ahead of the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, which is set to usher in a new era in Ubisoft's premiere esports title. During the maintenance update, Siege servers will go offline for a while and are expected to be back up at 15:00 UTC. As this happens, players won't be able to access the game.

The Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 downtime is set to start on March 4, 2025, at 14:00 UTC on every available platform. In this article, we will elaborate further on the maintenance plans of Y10S1 Operation Prep Phase.

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 downtime: Release of Operation Prep Phase

Seasonal updates are the major turning points in the yearly roadmap of Rainbow Six Siege. Not only do they introduce new operators, but also bring out major balancing changes, map reworks, operator reworks, and so on. Operation Prep Phase is unique as it features no such changes as explained in the Y10S1 Designer's notes. This is because it's the last 'normal' season before the advent of a new era with Siege X.

However, similar to other seasonal updates, the servers will have a 60-minute downtime after the maintenance commences on March 4, 2025, at 14:00 UTC. This implies that players will be able to get back into the game to access the new season on March 4, 2025, at 15:00 UTC.

If an unforeseen delay indefinitely extends the Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1 downtime, Ubisoft will update the information on social media platforms. It is important to note that players across all platforms like Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, are subject to server downtime, for which the countdown can be found here.

Although patch sizes are unknown as of now, we will update this section once Ubisoft shares an official confirmation.

