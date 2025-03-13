Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta PC system requirements

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Mar 13, 2025 21:31 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta PC system requirements explored.
Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta PC system requirements explored (Image via Ubisoft)

During the Siege X Atlanta reveal, the Creative Director and Game Director of R6 revealed that the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta will be available as soon as the live event wraps up. Owing to the new graphical and audio updates planned to be released with Siege X, Ubisoft has revealed the official system requirements for the Closed Beta. As such, players can expect a complete visual overhaul in not only the game's UI but also its maps and textures.

In this article, we will take a look at the minimum PC requirements for running the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, as shared by Ubisoft after the Siege X reveal event in Atlanta.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege X release date revealed

Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta: Minimum system requirements on PC

Rainbow Six Siege X is set to usher in a new era for Ubisoft's premiere esports title. It is expected to revolutionize the game and modernize its core mechanics after R6 Siege hit ten running years. This upgrade to both the audio and visual departments of the game urges players to consider a different set of system requirements, which are evident from the closed beta.

The minimum system requirements for Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta on PC are as follows:

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Preset: Low preset
  • Target FPS: 60 FPS
  • Processors: Intel i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GTX 1650 or AMD RX 5500 XT or Intel A380
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 35 GB SSD
  • Operating system: Windows 10/11

More on the closed beta access of Rainbow Six Siege X

The closed beta access for Rainbow Six Siege X has been handed out to viewers who were live on Twitch, watching the official Rainbow Six channel or various other partnered streamers with stream drops enabled. With the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, players can enjoy the new game mode, Dual Front, on the new map, District. This game mode is one of the numerous major changes set to debut with Siege X.

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

Edited by Niladri Roy
