How to get Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta codes for free via Twitch Drops

If you're wondering how to get beta codes for the Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta, you've come to the right place. The game was officially revealed during a showcase event featuring 48 popular streamers who got to play it firsthand. This event also offers a golden opportunity for general players to access the Closed Beta, as the developers are distributing beta codes to those who watch the live streams.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to obtain beta codes for Rainbow Six Siege X and experience the new Dual Front mode.

Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta codes: How to get codes by watching streams on Twitch

The Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta codes are available for a limited time and will no longer be accessible once the showcase event ends. While the event is live on both YouTube and Twitch, you must watch the Twitch stream to receive a beta code.

The procedure is simple — you just need to watch the official Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch stream or a partnered content creator’s stream with "Drops Enabled".

However, before doing so, ensure that your Ubisoft account is linked to your Twitch account. Follow these steps to set it up:

Visit Ubisoft’s Drops Registration page and log in to your Ubisoft account. Create one if you don't have it already. Connect your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account. Tune into a Rainbow Six Siege X livestream on Twitch that has "Drops Enabled" in its description. Watch the stream, and you’ll receive the beta code via email.

After the stream ends, wait for some time (usually one to a few hours), then check your email to find your beta code.

The Dual Front mode is supposedly the standout feature of this title, serving as the primary 6v6 mode where traditional roles of attackers and defenders are removed. Both teams have the same objective, with no distinction between attackers and defenders. Players can move freely across the map, including outdoor areas, and engage enemies without restrictions.

This unique mode allows both teams to plant defusers in the opposing team’s site while also defending their own, creating a dynamic and intense gameplay experience.

That covers everything there is to know about how to get Rainbow Six Siege X Closed Beta codes for free via Twitch Drops.

