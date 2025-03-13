Rainbow Six Siege X release date revealed

Alexander Karpazis, Creative Director at Ubisoft Montréal, revealed the Rainbow Six Siege X release date as June 10, 2025, during the Siege X event held in Atlanta on March 13, 2025. Rainbow Six Siege is heading towards a new era with the introduction of Siege X during its tenth year as Ubisoft's premier esports title. It is set to unleash several major updates in the game's graphical and audio departments.

In this article, we take a deeper dive into the Rainbow Six Siege X release date and other details surrounding its arrival.

Rainbow Six Siege X release date confirmed

Rainbow Six Siege X is set to debut on June 10, 2025, and will bring in a plethora of changes that can be tested early with the Siege X Beta Access. From core mechanic updates, including advanced rappelling and player-momentum updates to new, revamped and modernized maps, players will have a host of additions to peruse.

Game Director Joshua Mills during the Siege X reveal event (Image via Ubisoft)

In Rainbow Six Siege X, players will receive five modernized maps, three of which will be introduced in successive seasons. These updates aim to modernize all the existing maps and bring them up to par with the latest graphical standards set to be introduced with Siege X.

New tactical possibilities with Rainbow Six Siege X release

The upcoming modernized maps will introduce something called Destructible ingredients. These include fire extinguishers, gas pipelines, interactive metal detectors, and more.

Veterans will retain all current items with the Rainbow Six Siege X (Image via Ubisoft)

Furthermore, the latest and biggest sound overhaul is set to debut with Rainbow Six Siege X. This addition aims to adjust response tactics and increase spatial awareness for all players with respect to room sizes and surrounding environments. Players will reportedly be able to pinpoint gunshots and audio cues much more accurately as per Game Director Joshua Mills.

Additionally, those unable to use voice comms will be able to rely on a new communication wheel, allowing teams to stay in sync.

