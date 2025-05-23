5 Rainbow Six Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025

With Siege X confirmed to arrive on June 10, 2025, players are looking for Rainbow Six Siege alternatives to try out. Although there aren't any proper counterparts like Valorant to Counter-Strike 2 or Marvel Rivals to Overwatch 2, there are still a few options that soothe the itch for tactical shooters.

With Siege X set to usher in a new era in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, let's discuss a few alternatives players can try before its release.

Note: The games listed below don't follow any particular order.

Five Rainbow Six Siege alternatives to try out in 2025

The esports scene and concurrent playerbase for Rainbow Six Siege fall behind that of popular shooters like CS2, Valorant, or Marvel Rivals. Despite this, Siege still thrives thanks to its uniqueness and lack of a proper counterpart in its decade-long run.

Ubisoft's premier shooter has a very steep learning curve, which makes learning the game exponentially harder than any popular arcade shooter. However, on the other side of this steep climb is a rewarding gameplay format that makes the game and its esports scene enjoyable.

Let us look at some Rainbow Six Siege alternatives that can provide a nice change of pace while you wait for Siege X to arrive.

1) Ready or Not

In the game Ready or Not, developed by VOID Interactive, players are in charge of a tactical team in the Los Sueños Police Department that fights terrorists and criminals. This team must deal with a variety of scenarios, which include mass shootings, drug busts, robberies, and more.

Ready or Not is a worthwhile Rainbow Six Siege alternative (Image via VOID Interactive)

Since both players and enemies are eliminated in a matter of shots thanks to low TTK (time to kill) in this tactical shooter, realism is a key component of gameplay. This is why taking a tactical approach and meticulous planning are important to succeed. These features make Ready or Not a Rainbow Six Siege alternative worth playing.

2) Zero Hour

This tactical first-person shooter brings real-life scale and resource management alongside team-based action gameplay. Developed by Attrito & M7 Productions, Zero Hour attempts to provide a very realistic experience, having drawn inspiration from several popular tactical shooters.

Zero Hour is another worthwhile Rainbow Six Siege alternative (Image via M7 Productions, Attrito)

In Zero Hour, defenders are in charge of objectives like preventing the bomb defusal or holding a hostage safe from extraction. Attackers, on the other hand, try to do the opposite, ie, defusing bombs and rescuing hostages. The tactical elements and life-like gameplay make Zero Hour a Rainbow Six Siege alternative that players must try.

3) Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm, developed by New World Interactive, features minimal HUD and realistic game elements. This makes the gameplay tactical and filled with intense moments. Having both precise weapons and quick TTK (time to kill), Insurgency: Sandstorm requires good teamwork and a tactical approach.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is worth trying out in 2025 (Image via New World Interactive)

Like its predecessors, this tac-shooter does not offer instant respawns. Quite similar to Siege on this front, Insurgency: Sandstorm promotes dead players to wait for their team to finish an objective. Proper weapon customization, tactical approach to objectives, and realistic gameplay make Insurgency: Sandstorm worth checking out as a Rainbow Six Siege alternative.

4) Ground Branch

Ground Branch is a tac-shooter developed by Blackfoot Studios, and it leans heavily on a Natural Order of Realistic Gameplay or NORG Philosophy. This means that the game emphasizes realistic gameplay design where the player must take a meticulous, logistical, and tactical approach to win.

Grounded Branch relies on NORG philosophy (Image via BlackFoot Studios)

This game promotes smart, methodical gameplay, featuring restricted health and ammo and minimal HUD while avoiding non-realistic elements. These present a familiar scenario for players who enjoy Rainbow Six Siege. Ground Branch is, therefore, a worthwhile game to try while waiting for Siege X to arrive.

5) Breachers

Taking a detour from the general tac-shooter genre, we have Breachers, a VR-only game. Although this restriction severely limits the number of players who can try it out, the overall gameplay loop is quite familiar. Developed by Trinagle Factory, this VR tac-shooter pits teams of five against each other in team-based game modes.

Breachers is a Rainbow Six Siege alternative that is VR-exclusive (Image via Triangle Factory)

With attackers tasked with bomb defusal while defenders must delay the same to win, Breachers provides a new approach to the team-based tactical shooter genre. Thanks to several gameplay elements like vaulting, rappelling, swinging, and climbing, Breachers provides an active gameplay approach and a worthwhile Rainbow Six Siege alternative for those with VR headsets.

For more news on FPS games, follow Sportskeeda:

