Overwatch 2 now has bundle priced at over $200, content creator worries about the future of free-to-play titles

Overwatch 2 recently received a Street Fighter 6 collaboration that introduced a total of 8 bundles. Each of these bundles contains different Street Fighter 6-themed character cosmetics, visual effects, and animations. Fans can choose to purchase the bundles all at once or separately according to personal preferences. However, the pricing of the individual bundles combined when compared to the Ultra Bundle (which includes all of the cosmetics) seems to be different.

@NerosCinema created a post on X with details about the price tag of each bundle and put it side-by-side with the Ultra Bundle with screenshots. The player also proceeds to outline the fact that a Mythic weapon skin has been integrated for a massive $40 price tag.

This article will highlight the Overwatch 2 collaboration bundle with an estimated value of over $200 and its possible impact on other free-to-play titles.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Ultra Bundle price tag raises concern

Overwatch 2, like other free-to-play games, depends on microtransactions to rake in profits — be it through seasonal battle passes, exclusive bundles, or limited-time collaboration cosmetics. However, players can choose to make such purchases as the skins only provide a visual change and do not affect the gameplay mechanics.

@NerosCinema highlighted on the X post that if a fan were to purchase all of the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 bundles separately, they would need to spend around 22,000 Overwatch Coins. The game also features an Ultra Bundle that costs only 9,900 OW Coins (available in the in-game store). However, the issue seems to lie in the estimated value of all the bundles combined, which the game showcases with a 66% discount for the Ultra Bundle.

Also read: Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 collaboration; All challenges and rewards explored

Overwatch 2 evaluates that all the Street Fighter 6 bundles combined have a value of 29,700 OW Coins. This is quite higher than the price a player would have to pay when purchasing all 8 bundles separately.

The content creator further adds that the devs could always inform the community that the individual bundles in the store are discounted to justify the valuation of the Ultra Bundle. However, there seems to be no indications in the in-game store of the Street Fighter 6 bundles being on a discount. Moreover, the introduction of a single Mythic weapon skin for $40 could potentially be another reason for concern.

The creator concludes the post by stating that Blizzard is a part of Activision, which publishes one of the biggest shooter franchises, Call of Duty. If the multiplayer segment of the series ever becomes free-to-play, fans might see similarly high price tag bundles in the shooter.

