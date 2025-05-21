Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 collaboration: All challenges and rewards

The Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 crossover event is now live, bringing a fresh batch of challenges and free rewards to unlock. The event was first announced through the game’s official X account, and the community has been hyped up ever since. Blizzard has been going strong with collaborations lately, and each one has been getting a lot of positive reception from the players. This time, the iconic world of Street Fighter 6 has been introduced in the game.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 event.

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 collaboration: Everything you need to know

The Street Fighter 6 x Overwatch 2 event started on May 20, 2025, and will run until June 3, 2025. The collaboration has brought the following skins into the game's item shop:

Juno : Chun-Li

: Chun-Li Kiriko : Juri

: Juri Widowmaker : Cammy

: Cammy Hanzo : Ryu

: Ryu Zenyatta: Dhalsim

Dhalsim Soldier: 76: Guile

Guile Sigma: M. Bison

M. Bison Winston: Blanka

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alongside the premium skins, Blizzard has added nine event challenges that players can complete to earn free cosmetics like sprays, voice lines, and thousands of in-game XP. Most challenges are fairly easy to finish, and progress can be made faster by playing and winning matches in the newly introduced Stadium mode.

Here are all the challenges, along with the rewards:

Play 25 games: 10,000 XP, Juri Kiriko Spray

10,000 XP, Juri Kiriko Spray Play 50 games: 10,000 XP, Sigma Voice Line

10,000 XP, Sigma Voice Line Play 99 games: Widowmaker Voice Lines

Widowmaker Voice Lines Use 30 Ultimates (excluding Total Mayhem & co-op game modes): 10,000 XP, Guile Soldier: 76 Spray

10,000 XP, Guile Soldier: 76 Spray Complete 20 games queued as Damage or All Roles: Ryu Hanzo Spray, Dhalsim Zenyatta Spray

Ryu Hanzo Spray, Dhalsim Zenyatta Spray Complete 20 games queued as Tank or All Roles: M. Bison Sigma Spray, Blanka-chan Weapon Charm

M. Bison Sigma Spray, Blanka-chan Weapon Charm Complete 20 games queued as Support or All Roles: Chun-Li Juno Spray, Cammy Widowmaker Spray

Chun-Li Juno Spray, Cammy Widowmaker Spray Deal 30,000 damage with abilities ((excluding Total Mayhem & co-op game modes): 10,000 XP, Hanzo Voice Line

10,000 XP, Hanzo Voice Line Complete eight challenges from the Street Fighter 6 event: Street Fighter Player Title

Ad

For clarity, none of the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 character skins can be unlocked for free.

That's everything you need to know about the new Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 crossover challenges. Note that winning a match or playing the Stadium mode grants double progress in most of the challenges. Additionally, the rewards of these challenges are exclusive to the event and won't return to the item shop in the future.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.