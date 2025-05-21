Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 collaboration: All challenges and rewards

The Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 crossover event is now live, bringing a fresh batch of challenges and free rewards to unlock. The event was first announced through the game’s official X account, and the community has been hyped up ever since. Blizzard has been going strong with collaborations lately, and each one has been getting a lot of positive reception from the players. This time, the iconic world of Street Fighter 6 has been introduced in the game.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 event.
Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 collaboration: Everything you need to know
The Street Fighter 6 x Overwatch 2 event started on May 20, 2025, and will run until June 3, 2025. The collaboration has brought the following skins into the game's item shop:
- Juno: Chun-Li
- Kiriko: Juri
- Widowmaker: Cammy
- Hanzo: Ryu
- Zenyatta: Dhalsim
- Soldier: 76: Guile
- Sigma: M. Bison
- Winston: Blanka
Alongside the premium skins, Blizzard has added nine event challenges that players can complete to earn free cosmetics like sprays, voice lines, and thousands of in-game XP. Most challenges are fairly easy to finish, and progress can be made faster by playing and winning matches in the newly introduced Stadium mode.
Here are all the challenges, along with the rewards:
- Play 25 games: 10,000 XP, Juri Kiriko Spray
- Play 50 games: 10,000 XP, Sigma Voice Line
- Play 99 games: Widowmaker Voice Lines
- Use 30 Ultimates (excluding Total Mayhem & co-op game modes): 10,000 XP, Guile Soldier: 76 Spray
- Complete 20 games queued as Damage or All Roles: Ryu Hanzo Spray, Dhalsim Zenyatta Spray
- Complete 20 games queued as Tank or All Roles: M. Bison Sigma Spray, Blanka-chan Weapon Charm
- Complete 20 games queued as Support or All Roles: Chun-Li Juno Spray, Cammy Widowmaker Spray
- Deal 30,000 damage with abilities ((excluding Total Mayhem & co-op game modes): 10,000 XP, Hanzo Voice Line
- Complete eight challenges from the Street Fighter 6 event: Street Fighter Player Title
For clarity, none of the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 character skins can be unlocked for free.
That's everything you need to know about the new Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 crossover challenges. Note that winning a match or playing the Stadium mode grants double progress in most of the challenges. Additionally, the rewards of these challenges are exclusive to the event and won't return to the item shop in the future.
