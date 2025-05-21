Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 20, 2025): Street Fighter collab, Classic update, Hero balancing, and more

New Overwatch 2 patch notes were released on May 20, 2025. The update brings numerous additions to the title, including the highly anticipated Street Fighter collaboration. Furthermore, players can expect a ton of hero balancing to be implemented to improve the game's competitive integrity.
This article lists the official Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 20, 2025.
What's included in the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 20, 2025?
Here's a look at everything included in the latest Overwatch 2 patch notes:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6
ROUND ONE – FIGHT! Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collide for an explosive crossover event, celebrating the heart-pounding action of both worlds. With eight hard hitting skins, emotes, plus cosmetic combos inspired by iconic moves and matchups, this collab brings Street Fighter 6 to the frontlines of Overwatch 2. So, get ready to hit those lightning-fast kicks, charge with Psycho Power, or unleash a Hadoken-like arrow, because every move hits harder with this collab’s fighting flair. It’s time to choose your fighter and KO the competition in the fight for the future.
Overwatch Classic: October 2020
The nostalgia is real, and Overwatch: Classic is back in action! Experience the October 2020 Patch in all its 6v6 glory with returning balance changes, role queue, and heroes like Sigma, Echo, Baptiste, and more. Whether you're a veteran returning home or a new hero curious about the past, this is a classic fight you won’t want to miss.
General Updates
- Players can now receive an instant notification if a player is already actioned.
- Prior to this feature, reporting a player that had already been banned or suspended would not result in any additional information. The Instant Reporting Feedback feature will immediately inform the player of the fact that banned or suspended players have been actioned when they are reported.
All hero changes in Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 20, 2025
Hazard
Developer comments: Hazard's slower climbing fits his lumbering tank fantasy, but it was a point of friction when trying to chase down or escape from enemies, so we're speeding up how quickly he can vault over a ledge. Additionally, we're boosting Anarchic Zeal’s lifesteal as the current value wasn't effective enough.
Vault - Passive Ledge climb animation time reduced from 0.6 to 0.4 seconds. Anarchic Zeal - Major Perk Spike Guard’s Lifesteal is increased from 25% to 40%.
Reinhardt
Reinhardt Fire Strike:
- Projectile speed increased from 25 to 30 meters per second.
- Recovery time reduced from 0.63 to 0.45 seconds.
Check out: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Tank builds
Soldier: 76 Stim Pack:
- Anti-heal removed.
- Now deals 75 self-damage on use.
- Is now activated by using Weapon Swap.
Reaper
Dire Triggers:
- Recovery reduced from 0.7 to 0.5 seconds.
Freja
Quick Dash:
- Cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds.
Genji
Shuriken:
- Ammo reduced from 30 to 24 with Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 20, 2025
- Projectile speed increased from 60 to 75.
Read more: Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Genji build
Hanzo
Storm Bow:
- Draw time reduced from 0.8 to 0.72 seconds.
Sonic Disruption:
- Health pack hack time increased from 12 to 30 seconds.
Pharah
Drift Thrusters:
- Movement speed while using Barrage reduced by 20%.
Concussive Implosion:
- Distance pulled reduced by 50%.
Sombra
Translocator:
- Fade in time increased from 0.15 to 0.3 seconds.
- Stealth reveal duration on taking damage increased from 1 to 1.3 seconds
Also read: 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Sombra
Widowmaker
Widow’s Kiss:
- Maximum spread reduced from 3 to 2 degrees.
- Damage increased from 13 to 14.
Deadly Deux:
- Venom Mine’s bonus damage increased from 50% to 100%.
Illari
Solar Rifle:
- Range increased from 15 to 20 meters.
Lifeweaver
Healing Blossom:
- Auto-Charge rate increased by 25%.
Superbloom:
- Number of hits to trigger reduced from 20 to 16.
That's everything you need to know about the new Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 20, 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.