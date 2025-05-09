Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration announced: All skins and release date

Capcom's beloved fighters from the acclaimed Street Fighter 6 game arrive in Overwatch 2 in an all-new collab. Set for release on May 20, 2025, across all platforms, fans can play as iconic Street Fighter characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka, and more in the popular PvP hero shooter multiplayer game from Blizzard Entertainment.
Read on to know which Overwatch heroes get the honour of cosplaying as heavy-hitting Street Fighter faces. Here are the full details
All skins from the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration
As is tradition, these skins will be a paid purchase via the in-game Overwatch 2 shop. Both popular and underrated heroes from the Overwatch universe will be getting the Street Fighter makeover. These range from expected inclusions like Kiriko, who seems to be Blizzard's favorite child given how many skins she gets in collabs, to surprises like skins for Sigma and Winston. Here is the full list:
- Hanzo x Ryu
- Juno x Chun-Li
- Kiriko x Juri
- Widowmaker x Cammy
- Zenyatta x Dhalsim
- Soldier: 76 x Guile
- Winston x Blanka
- Sigma x M. Bison
With Juno receiving the Mythic skin for the ongoing Season 16, it is surprising to see her return here as Chun-Li, and the same stands true for Kiriko, though she does seem oddly fitting as the sadistic Juri. Hanzo, on the other hands, seems like an odd pick to represent the stoic Ryu, but does end up working as an attractive skin.
Widowmaker is also a great fit as the special forces agent Cammy, and Zenyatta shares the Asian spiritual aesthetic that Dhalsim has. Soldier 76 also gets another skin despite getting the Tallgeese skin in the recent Overwatch 2 x Gundam collab, but the Guile cosmetic suits his military background. The last two are surprises with Winston and Sigma getting Blanka and T. Bison skins.
These two haven't gotten major skins in a while, as the beloved scientist gorilla syncs perfectly with the iconic green-hued electrifying beast from Street Fighter 6. The T. Bison skin for Sigma is also very reminiscent of the "Cosmic Emperor" Mythic released in 2024 and will no doubt be a hit among fans.
Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game.
