Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration announced: All skins and release date

Capcom's beloved fighters from the acclaimed Street Fighter 6 game arrive in Overwatch 2 in an all-new collab. Set for release on May 20, 2025, across all platforms, fans can play as iconic Street Fighter characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka, and more in the popular PvP hero shooter multiplayer game from Blizzard Entertainment.

Ad

Read on to know which Overwatch heroes get the honour of cosplaying as heavy-hitting Street Fighter faces. Here are the full details

All skins from the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration

Hanzo as Ryu, Widowmaker as Cammy, and Juno as Chun-Li (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As is tradition, these skins will be a paid purchase via the in-game Overwatch 2 shop. Both popular and underrated heroes from the Overwatch universe will be getting the Street Fighter makeover. These range from expected inclusions like Kiriko, who seems to be Blizzard's favorite child given how many skins she gets in collabs, to surprises like skins for Sigma and Winston. Here is the full list:

Ad

Trending

Hanzo x Ryu

Juno x Chun-Li

Kiriko x Juri

Widowmaker x Cammy

Zenyatta x Dhalsim

Soldier: 76 x Guile

Winston x Blanka

Sigma x M. Bison

Sigma reprises the role of the fan-favorite Street Fighter villain (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With Juno receiving the Mythic skin for the ongoing Season 16, it is surprising to see her return here as Chun-Li, and the same stands true for Kiriko, though she does seem oddly fitting as the sadistic Juri. Hanzo, on the other hands, seems like an odd pick to represent the stoic Ryu, but does end up working as an attractive skin.

Ad

Widowmaker is also a great fit as the special forces agent Cammy, and Zenyatta shares the Asian spiritual aesthetic that Dhalsim has. Soldier 76 also gets another skin despite getting the Tallgeese skin in the recent Overwatch 2 x Gundam collab, but the Guile cosmetic suits his military background. The last two are surprises with Winston and Sigma getting Blanka and T. Bison skins.

These two haven't gotten major skins in a while, as the beloved scientist gorilla syncs perfectly with the iconic green-hued electrifying beast from Street Fighter 6. The T. Bison skin for Sigma is also very reminiscent of the "Cosmic Emperor" Mythic released in 2024 and will no doubt be a hit among fans.

Ad

Also Read: Overwatch 2 player turns OW2 into Marvel Rivals, community reacts

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.