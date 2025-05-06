Overwatch 2 player turns OW2 into Marvel Rivals, community reacts

Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2, although different titles, have pretty similar character designs. If you have spent some time in both games, you have probably noticed that a few abilities and the core gameplay mechanics clash, thereby often making both games look almost the same.

Ad

Recently, a popular YouTuber named Javofo decided to use these similarities and recreate a version of Marvel Rivals in Overwatch 2 using the latter’s custom/workshop mode. Here is what he did and how to replicate it.

Also read: MR community wants this hero added to the game

How to turn Overwatch 2 into Marvel Rivals and what fans think of it

A popular YouTuber and modder named Javofo recently used Overwatch 2’s workshop mode to create Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Trending

He first adopted a third-person view using borrowed code from mitsiee. For the characters, he recreated the Marvel hero abilities by modifying the ones already available in Overwatch 2. For example, the YouTuber used Echo’s ultimate, Duplicate, to create the afterimages of Hawkeye’s ultimate.

Ad

Here is a list of all the characters that he modified:

Cassidy into Winter Soldier

Kiriko into Luna Snow

Hanzo into Hawkeye

Genji into Psylocke

Lucio into Spider-Man

Hazard into Venom

Orisa into Jeff the Land Shark

If you wish to recreate the same in your game, follow these steps:

Launch Overwatch 2.

Click on Play and select Custom Games.

and select Click on the Create button.

button. Go to Settings and click on Import Code.

and click on Enter “GB6BH.”

Confirm and start the session.

Ad

Interestingly, fans appeared quite encouraging of this funny yet incredible custom mode, as user @spyonmebaby said:

“the way you did hawkeye's ult with a bunch of ulting echoes is genius”

Another user named @luigiluigi543212345 highlighted the Genji Psylocke ult and mentioned that the ability replacements were extremely accurate:

“I love how huge the genji psylocke ult is, seems accurate to rivals tbh”

Ad

Finally, @EmpereurListe lauded Javofo for his incredible creation despite the workshop being pretty restrictive. They also hoped that Blizzard would update the workshop in the future, allowing players to come up with even more interesting ideas.

“Bro, the work you're able to do even tho the workshop is pretty restrictive is crazy! Congrats and I hope one day they will finally update it, you're gonna make even more amazing things!”

Ad

Check out: MR announces new tournament series featuring a $3 million prize pool

This covers everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals in Overwatch 2. It is, honestly, a fun custom mode in the game, which you can enjoy without having to debate between the two gaming titles.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.