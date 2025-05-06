Overwatch 2 player turns OW2 into Marvel Rivals, community reacts

Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2, although different titles, have pretty similar character designs. If you have spent some time in both games, you have probably noticed that a few abilities and the core gameplay mechanics clash, thereby often making both games look almost the same.
Recently, a popular YouTuber named Javofo decided to use these similarities and recreate a version of Marvel Rivals in Overwatch 2 using the latter’s custom/workshop mode. Here is what he did and how to replicate it.
How to turn Overwatch 2 into Marvel Rivals and what fans think of it
A popular YouTuber and modder named Javofo recently used Overwatch 2’s workshop mode to create Marvel Rivals.
He first adopted a third-person view using borrowed code from mitsiee. For the characters, he recreated the Marvel hero abilities by modifying the ones already available in Overwatch 2. For example, the YouTuber used Echo’s ultimate, Duplicate, to create the afterimages of Hawkeye’s ultimate.
Here is a list of all the characters that he modified:
- Cassidy into Winter Soldier
- Kiriko into Luna Snow
- Hanzo into Hawkeye
- Genji into Psylocke
- Lucio into Spider-Man
- Hazard into Venom
- Orisa into Jeff the Land Shark
If you wish to recreate the same in your game, follow these steps:
- Launch Overwatch 2.
- Click on Play and select Custom Games.
- Click on the Create button.
- Go to Settings and click on Import Code.
- Enter “GB6BH.”
- Confirm and start the session.
Interestingly, fans appeared quite encouraging of this funny yet incredible custom mode, as user @spyonmebaby said:
“the way you did hawkeye's ult with a bunch of ulting echoes is genius”
Another user named @luigiluigi543212345 highlighted the Genji Psylocke ult and mentioned that the ability replacements were extremely accurate:
“I love how huge the genji psylocke ult is, seems accurate to rivals tbh”
Finally, @EmpereurListe lauded Javofo for his incredible creation despite the workshop being pretty restrictive. They also hoped that Blizzard would update the workshop in the future, allowing players to come up with even more interesting ideas.
“Bro, the work you're able to do even tho the workshop is pretty restrictive is crazy! Congrats and I hope one day they will finally update it, you're gonna make even more amazing things!”
This covers everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals in Overwatch 2. It is, honestly, a fun custom mode in the game, which you can enjoy without having to debate between the two gaming titles.
