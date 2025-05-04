Marvel Rivals leaks hint at new skins from Infinity Comic

Recent Marvel Rivals leaks suggest the game may soon introduce new skins inspired by Infinity Comic. A well-known data miner, Miller Ross, shared some images on his X account (@mmmmmmmmiller), suggesting what the upcoming skins for the game might look like. Based on that leaked information, about ten heroes are reportedly set to receive new Infinity Comic skins, with four of them already revealed.
Read on to learn more about the recent Marvel Rivals leaks at Infinity Comic skins expected to arrive in the game.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details with a grain of salt until there's any official confirmation.
Marvel Rivals leaks hints that Infinity Comic skins are soon coming to the game
In the X post, the leaker shared pictures of four new skins based on the Infinity Comic. Marvel Comics launched the Infinity Comics series on April 11, 2025. However, the rumors extend beyond just the comic series, as various skins are expected to join this update.
Skins for Squirrel Girl, Jeffrey, Rocket Raccoon, and Namor have been revealed, and there might be more in the pipeline.
According to the leaked information, the names of skins for Jeff, Squirrel Girl, and Rocket Raccoon are expected to be named “Krakoa Resort,” featuring colorful shirts with floral patterns and beachwear. Meanwhile, the skin for Namor is possibly named as “Retro X-Uniform”.
There is no official confirmation regarding these skins, and players are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
