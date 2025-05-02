How to unlock the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts costume in Marvel Rivals

Winter Soldier fans who play Marvel Rivals have a new reason to log in to the game – Bucky Barnes received a sleek Thunderbolts-themed costume on May 1, 2025, just in time for the upcoming MCU film. This cosmetic gives the character a new, unglamorized look and is a must-have for those looking to add a fresh edge to his appearance.
This article provides a brief guide to unlocking the Thunderbolts costume for Winter Soldier.
Steps to unlock Winter Soldier’s Thunderbolts skin in Marvel Rivals
Follow these steps to unlock the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts skin in Marvel Rivals:
- On PC, open the shooter on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.
- Log in to your account.
- In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.
- Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.
- Select the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts cosmetic.
- Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.
The Thunderbolts skin reimagines Winter Soldier in a functional blue jumpsuit, with black tactical gear, a utility belt, and combat boots. Perhaps most striking, Bucky does not wear his iconic mask, providing an unglamorized look at the combat-honed hero.
This skin also boasts a vibrant MVP animation: Bucky swerves hard on a motorcycle and removes his sunglasses as a car behind him explodes.
This costume can be bought as part of the Thunderbolts bundle, which contains the following other items:
- MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Bucky Barnes’ new look
- Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile
- Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look
- Spray: An in-game spray with the Thunderbolts design
Price
The Winter Soldier Thunderbolts skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Thunderbolts bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.
To get Units in Marvel Rivals, you can make real-money purchases or complete in-game challenges.
