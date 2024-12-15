5 best heroes to duo with Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals is one of the most effective Duelists in the entire game due to his versatile ability kit. His primary weapon has a low ammo count but can inflict a lot of damage with each shot. Moreover, his ability kit enables players to create combos and essentially eliminate smaller health pools with a single damage burst.

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals has a powerful ultimate ability that can be chained if he scores eliminations. This makes it very oppressive and a tool for pushing against the enemy team for map control. However, the character is quite fragile and can be taken down if targeted with crowd control abilities like bind or stuns. This is where allied Vanguards and Strategists need to step up and keep the Duelist alive.

This article will highlight the best heroes and villains that can duo with Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals.

The best heroes to duo with Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals

1) Captain America

Captain America is one of the best characters to use with Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America is an excellent choice to pair with Winter Soldier due to the former's role as a defensive powerhouse and close-combat specialist. His shield not only provides protection but also enhances the team's resilience during skirmishes. Captain America's ability to absorb damage allows Winter Soldier to engage enemies more aggressively, knowing he has a reliable frontliner to shield him.

Furthermore, their shared history and tactical synergy enable them to execute coordinated attacks effectively, with Captain America drawing attention while Winter Soldier flanks from the side. This combination maximizes their potential in close-quarters combat, making them a formidable pair on the battlefield.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher is a great rival to use with Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher complements Winter Soldier perfectly as a ranged damage dealer with a penchant for aggressive tactics. His high damage output and ability to control the battlefield make him a natural ally for Winter Soldier, who thrives on quick engagements and crowd control.

When paired together, they can unleash devastating combos, especially when utilizing Rocket Raccoon's Ammo Overload ability. Moreover, The Punisher's relentless pursuit of enemies complements the Winter Soldier’s chasing capabilities, creating a dynamic duo that can pressure opponents effectively and dominate objectives.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow serves as a great companion for Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow brings agility and stealth to the team, making her an ideal partner for Winter Soldier in agile gameplay scenarios. Her ability to quickly maneuver around the map allows her to flank enemies while providing vital support through crowd control and debuffs. Black Widow can distract opponents and create openings for Winter Soldier to execute his powerful attacks.

Additionally, her stealth skills enable her to scout ahead and gather intelligence on enemy positions, allowing Winter Soldier to plan his attacks strategically. Together, they can execute hit-and-run tactics that keep enemies guessing and off-balance.

4) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is a solid teammate to have beside Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon is a strategic asset for Winter Soldier, particularly through his supportive gameplay style that enhances offensive capabilities. His Ammo Overload ability grants infinite ammo and increased firing rates for both himself and Winter Soldier, allowing them to maintain relentless pressure on opponents.

Rocket's deployable devices can also create advantageous situations for Winter Soldier by providing cover or buffs during engagements. Moreover, Rocket’s smaller size and agility enable him to navigate the battlefield effectively, allowing him to support Winter Soldier in both offensive pushes and defensive holds.

5) Thor

Thor is a great character to use alongside Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor serves as a powerful ally for Winter Soldier, offering a blend of heavy damage output and crowd control capabilities. His ability to summon lightning strikes can disrupt enemy formations while providing area-of-effect damage that complements Winter Soldier's mid-range attacks.

Thor’s durability allows him to absorb hits while Winter Soldier takes advantage of openings created by his thunderous assaults. Their combined abilities create a balanced offensive strategy where Thor can initiate fights with overwhelming force while Winter Soldier capitalizes on the chaos with precision shots.

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals has a straightforward set of abilities that can be understood easily. However, the combos are difficult to master as some of them are situation-based. Moreover, his primary weapon relies heavily on the player's ability to track and aim. But if mastered, it can be very rewarding as one can rake in a large amount of damage in a single match.

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals has some combat abilities against flanks in case there is a close-combat fight. But he does not have any defensive or regeneration abilities which makes him vulnerable to burst damage.

