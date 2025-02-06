5 best heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

It is fairly difficult to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals owing to his incredible survivability even in hard-to-live situations. Often called the “tank killer” in the game, his lore-accurate passive ability called Regenerative Healing Factor makes him extremely difficult to kill, and frankly, pretty scary to face off against.

Having said that, here are some recommended characters to effectively counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals.

Disclaimer: This article solely represents the writer's personal opinion and the entries are in no particular order.

Five best heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

1) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is one of the best heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attack, Soulsword, hits hard and can take down the clawed foe easily even after the activation of his passive. Also, because Wolverine does less damage against low-health enemies, the one-on-one fights are always favorable for Magik.

Trending

Furthermore, Magik’s passive ability, Limbo’s Might, grants her bonus health against damage dealt, further increasing her survivability.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Magik guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela can be useful to effectively counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. She has incredible damage output owing to her powerful primary attack, Nightsword Thorn. This combined with the fact that she can remain airborne for a long period, helps her stay out of Wolverine’s reach while damaging him.

Furthermore, if Wolverine somehow manages to catch the Goddess of Death off-guard, she can easily stun him using Soul Drainer and escape with her Astral Flock ability.

Also check out: Marvel Rivals Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is an excellent option to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Her consistent healing ability, Healing Flower, can keep the tanks alive against Wolverine for a considerable amount of time.

Mantis is also capable of dishing out significant damage despite being a Strategist, owing to her Natural Anger ability, which helps take down a diving Wolverine with the help of her teammates.

Furthermore, when facing a Mantis, Wolverine cannot blindly dive in because of her “stun” ability called Spore Slumber. This allows her to “sedate” Wolverine for 3.5s, making him an easy target for her team.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Although not the best Duelist in the game, Scarlet Witch can be picked particularly to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. She can deal enough damage to keep Wolverine low enough and deny him the opportunity to dive in. When placed correctly, her Dark Seal ability can also block Wolverine’s path of entry, thus countering Logan’s playstyle.

Moreover, the Scarlet Witch possesses one of the best escape abilities in the game called Mystic Projection, which allows her to escape Wolverine’s claws if caught.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor is another Duelist useful to efficiently counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. His primary attack, Trident of Neptune, combined with Wrath of the Seven Seas deals heavy damage and can easily take down Wolverine even with his high survivability. Furthermore, Namor’s ultimate, Horn of Proteus, can disable Logan’s movement-based abilities, completely negating his strength.

Additionally, with Luna Snow in the team, Namor’s Frozen Spawns can slow down a charging Wolverine, making him an easy target.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Namor guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

This covers the top five heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Considering the hero deals damage based on your max health, it is highly advisable to avoid using slow-moving Vanguards in your team when facing him.

Although there are a few abilities like Magneto’s Mag-Cannon and Peni Parker’s Arachno-Mine that can potentially deal with Wolverine, they should not be your go-to option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.