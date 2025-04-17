Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes: Unstable Molecules, how to get, and more

Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes is a new feature that is being added to the game. This new mechanic aims to allow fans to mix and match different cosmetics of heroes and villains in the hero-shooter title. However, in a recent X post, the developers highlighted that the feature will arrive with certain limitations in terms of customization availability.

This article highlights the details of the new Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes.

What are Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes?

The Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes will open up new ways to create unique visuals for your favorite character skins. Since it is a new feature, it will function as a trial run, with the developers limiting it to certain cosmetics for the first few weeks. After complete integration, the feature will likely arrive for almost all the skins in the game.

Unfortunately, the color customization feature is not available over existing skins and will cost some Lattice.

How to get Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes

Players can hop into the game and enjoy the new Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes by visiting the store and making a purchase.

As mentioned in the official X post, each of the customizable skins will cost a total of 600 Unstable Molecules. Fans can exchange existing Lattice on their accounts for the new Unstable Molecules currency at a 1:1 ratio. So you will need to ensure that you have enough premium currency in the game before heading into the store.

Once you purchase your desired customizable skin, you can freely change colors from the Costumes Interface. The in-game shop will feature a limited number of cosmetics at first and gradually expand to a broader roster of characters.

The developers have also confirmed that there will be more routes to secure Unstable Molecules after the upcoming Season 3 update. The game might integrate the currency as a reward in special challenges or tasks for the community to complete.

The Customized Color Costumes in Marvel Rivals are special skins, and any changes made through the Costumes Interface will affect visuals in the game. For starters, color swapping will affect the character’s pick animation at the beginning of a match. The costume will also appear in its modified version in MVP animations and Emotes.

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma



