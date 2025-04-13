Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass: All skins, price, and is it worth buying?

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass is currently available in the game. Marvel Rivals Season 2 launched on April 11, 2025, bringing a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. Among the many new additions, the most valuable is by far the Battle Pass. It includes costumes, nameplates, sprays, and, most importantly, in-game currencies at an extremely reasonable cost.
Here is everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass prices
The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice in-game, which amounts to $9.99. It can also be purchased for 2100 Lattice, which will cost you $19.99. This expensive version of the Battle Pass provides you with 2,800 extra Chrono Tokens and a +20% Chrono Token acquisition bonus.
All skins available in the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass
Page 1
- Spider-Man Spider-Oni
- Psylocke Retro X-Uniform (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 2
- Squirrel Girl Nut Rocker (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 3
- Magik Retro X-Uniform (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 4
- Black Widow Red Runway Veil (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 5
- Luna Snow Nolaehaneun Manyeo (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 6
- Hulk Joe Fixit (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 7
- Captain America Star Spangled Style (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 8
- Iron Fist Immortal Weapon of Agamotto (400 Chrono Tokens)
Page 9
- Cloak & Dagger Dance Partner (400 Chrono Tokens)
Besides the above-mentioned skins, the Battle Pass also contains a significant amount of Lattice, Units, sprays, and nameplates. Additionally, the final page of the Battle Pass contains 100 Units, which can be redeemed multiple times, each time costing 1000 Chrono Tokens.
Is the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass worth buying?
The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass is definitely worth buying, considering its value for money. You receive two gold-tier skins among others and a notable amount of in-game currencies for $9.99, which is a steal.
Moreover, the sheer amount of additional cosmetic items makes it worthwhile if you are a regular player.
This covers everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass. It is currently available in-game under the Season tab in the main menu.
