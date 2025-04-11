Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes: Emma Frost released, new Battle Pass, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes have been released, and the latest update brings forth some major changes to the title. Starting from the release of a brand-new Vanguard, Emma Frost, to the plethora of hero-balance updates that have been incorporated will make the upcoming season a major treat for the community

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

What's included with the Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

All Heroes and Costumes added with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Emma Frost makes her dazzling debut in Marvel Rivals!

New Costumes: Emma Frost - X-Revolution & Blue Sapphire!

Maps and Modes added with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Get ready for an all-new Domination map - Hellfire Gala: Krakoa.

Map Rotation Update: Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the Competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play. Tournament maps will align with the competitive mode, while Quick Match and Custom Game will still feature all maps without rotation.

Optimized the settlement logic for substitute players in Quick Match battles: victories will count normally, while losses will not affect combat history or scoreboard.

Battle Pass and Season Events introduced with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Unlock a dazzling shiny new Battle Pass featuring 10 brand new sets of heroic costumes!

The season event Cerebro Database has officially launched; participate to earn the free costume Mantis - Flora Maiden.

This season also brings exclusive bonus seasonal rewards: Complete 9 matches to receive the free costume Scarlet Witch - Chaos Gown.

An all-new Twitch Drops event is here! This event will gift players the Namor - Will of Galacta costume, nameplate, spray, and emote. (Stay tuned to official announcements for details!)

The mission system has been revamped: new weekly missions and rewards have been added, and the balance of daily and challenge missions has been adjusted while maintaining the overall Chrono Token distribution. The proportion of hero-specific missions has also been reduced.

Tournament Updates with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

The second season of the Marvel Rivals Championship is here! The champion, runner-up, and third-place nameplates have been upgraded to dynamic designs, showcasing your hard-earned glory! This season features adjusted rank requirements and a revised sign-up phase. For all the details, please refer to the Marvel Rivals Championship rules.

The global tournament regions have been enhanced! North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Asia (AS) have now transformed into the Americas (AMERICAS), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the Pacific (PACIFIC). This upgrade allows for a more compatible and organized classification of server nodes across various regions.

A new faction search function has been added for the Knockout Stage.

The Tournament Overview page has been revamped! Players can now quickly access core tournament information in a visually engaging manner, with detailed explanations of each process and the specific rules for advancement and elimination in various tournament formats.

Introducing a new custom feature for the Marvel Rivals Championship nameplate emblem! Players with a Championship Emblem can now customize its display in Career - Customize.

A new Tournament Room option has been introduced in Custom Game, featuring additional tournament-related functionalities.

In the Custom Game - Tournament Room, we've added a pause function. The room host and authorized players can now initiate a game pause.

In the Custom Game - Tournament Room, an "Away" feature has been added. Non-host players can set their status to away, making it visible to others in the room.

General Updates with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

A new gift feature for friends has arrived! Now you can gift cosmetics to your friends.

The Career Overview page now supports the selection of specific hero forms.

Rank leaderboard display has been added to Career.

Real-time voice chat has been optimized! An interface prompt now appears when you activate voice chat using push to talk.

In Custom Games, spectators can now temporarily exit during matches, enabling them to rejoin the action anytime.

A new room host transfer function has been introduced. The current host can right-click on other players to transfer host privileges.

PC

Graphics and Settings updates with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

We've introduced an experimental feature: Switch Shader Compilation Mode. When activated, shaders will only compile the first time you launch the game after a new version or graphics driver update. This feature can significantly reduce memory usage and minimize in-game stuttering. —Especially on systems with 16 GB of RAM or less.

However, if you're using a CPU with less threads in combination with AMD FSR3 Frame Generation, you may notice occasional additional stutters with this feature enabled.

We've added support for AMD FSR 4, using an AI-accelerated upscaling algorithm to deliver image quality improvements over AMD FSR 3.1. (Available exclusively on the AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics cards)

Console updates with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

New Vertical Deadzone Sensitivity Settings: Players can now customize the additional acceleration sensitivity after reaching the vertical deadzone.

Additional Sensitivity Acceleration Delay Settings: Players can tailor the delay time for acceleration to kick in after reaching the deadzone.

Character Movement Stick Deadzone Settings: Players can set the maximum and minimum deadzone values for the joystick controlling character movement.

Trigger Deadzone Settings: Players can now define the trigger depth required for activation.

New Player Initial Settings Feature: First-time players will receive a reminder of default sensitivity settings, vibration, and trigger effects upon entering the game, making their introduction as smooth as a Super Hero landing.

Focus Memory Optimization: The focus feature has been upgraded to intelligently remember the last position on the screen.

Fixes and Optimizations with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

All Platforms

General Updates with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Resolved numerous issues related to notifications.

Rectified various text errors.

Fixed an issue in Custom Game where spectators would incorrectly exit the room after a match.

Fixed a rare occurrence where settings would reset to default upon restarting the game.

Maps and Modes fixes with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.

Resolved various issues including floating broken objects, collision errors, etc.

Addressed several sound issues on maps.

Resolved a rare issue in Custom Quick Match, where on the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown map, spawn room transfer could sometimes not work correctly.

Hero fixes with Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes

Captain America's Shield Bounce: Resolved an issue where Captain America couldn't ricochet enemy projectiles while moving backward. Now, the Sentinel of Liberty can send those pesky projectiles flying no matter which way he is moving!

Spector Sightings: Fixed a glitch that sometimes caused abnormal camera angles after being revived by Adam Warlock's Ultimate Ability. No more wobbly views for our heroes—everyone deserves to enjoy their epic returns in all their heroic glory!

Namor's Super Soldier Shenanigans: In Hydra Charteris Base: Hell's Heaven - Super-Soldier Factory, Namor's Ultimate Ability could occasionally fail to deal damage when targeting the raising pillars. This issue has been resolved, ensuring the Sub-Mariner delivers his Giganto impact!

Winter Soldier's Time Warp: Addressed an issue where Bucky would sometimes descend before ascending while unleashing his Ultimate Ability in unstable network conditions. Now, the Winter Soldier rises to the occasion without any time-traveling hiccups—no need for a Doctor Strange intervention!

Cloak & Dagger's Form Flaw: Fixed an issue where Cloak or Dagger sometimes left their character model lingering for a brief moment during form switches. Now, they'll slip into action smoother than a stealthy shadow.

Iron Fist's Floating Fumble: Resolved a rare glitch where Iron Fist could end up floating indefinitely. The Immortal Weapon is now back on the ground, delivering justice and martial arts mastery without any unintended levitation!

Wolverine's Ferocious Leap: Fixed a rarely occurring issue where Wolverine's Feral Leap could leave him stuck in an abnormal state, unable to finish the move. Now, Logan can unleash his claws with confidence, ensuring his foes don't get a second to breathe!

Claws and Consequences: Resolved a rare occurrence where being hit by Wolverine's Feral Leap could render all abilities unusable. No more claw-induced chaos—heroes can now fight on without fear of losing their abilities mid-battle!

That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

