Marvel Rivals server status (April 11, 2025): Downtime and when will servers be back online?

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is officially launching on April 11, 2025, and the excitement within the community is at its peak. Like all major updates, server maintenance is required to deploy a new season patch. The game's official X account has confirmed when the servers will go down and when fans can continue playing again.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is arriving with tons of new content, including maps, skins, and the much-awaited Emma Frost. On that note, here’s what you need to know about the server status and maintenance timings for April 11, 2025.

Marvel Rivals server status (April 11, 2025): Season 2 maintenance time and duration

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 update will go live on April 11, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time. As soon as it begins, the game's servers will go down immediately for maintenance.

Developer NetEase Games has confirmed on X that the downtime will last for two to three hours. During this period, players will not be able to access the title or any of its features for a few hours.

The X post also mentions that server availability could vary depending on maintenance progress and the region. This means that some players might get access to the shooter earlier or later than others.

Here are the Season 2 update start times across regions:

Pacific Time (PDT): April 11, 2025, at 2 AM

April 11, 2025, at 2 AM Mountain Time (MT): April 11, 202,5 at 3 AM

April 11, 202,5 at 3 AM Central Time (CT): April 11, 2025, at 4 AM

April 11, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern Time (ET): April 11, 2025, at 5 AM

April 11, 2025, at 5 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 11, 2025, at 9 AM

April 11, 2025, at 9 AM Central European Time (CET): April 11, 2025, at 11 AM

April 11, 2025, at 11 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 11, 2025, at 12 PM

April 11, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): April 11, 2025, at 2:30 PM

April 11, 2025, at 2:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): April 11, 2025, at 5 PM

April 11, 2025, at 5 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): April 11, 2025, at 6 PM

April 11, 2025, at 6 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEST): April 11, 2025, at 7 PM

For more information, keep an eye on the official game channels or check third-party downtime tracking websites such as Down Detector.

