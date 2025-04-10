Marvel Rivals Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on all the new content NetEase has planned for the community. The upcoming season will usher in new heroes, a range of new events, and, of course, several fresh hero skins and other collectible freebies.
This article will brief you about the release timings of Marvel Rivals Season 2 and what you can expect from the upcoming update.
Release countdown for Marvel Rivals Season 2
According to NetEase Games's official X handle, Marvel Rivals Season 2 will go live for all regions on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 2 am PT/ 9 am UTC/ 2:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime of two to three hours as the servers undergo maintenance and the latest content gets added to the title.
That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for Season 2 of Marvel Rivals across different regions on the globe:
What can we expect from Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala?
Following the upcoming debut of a brand-new season in Marvel Rivals, players can first and foremost expect a fresh competitive split. As with the previous season, they'll drop 9 division ranks in-game at the onset of Season 2 and will have to grind their way back up from there.
Furthermore, players can expect a brand-new hero, Emma Frost, in the new season. As officially revealed by NetEase Games, Frost is going to be an addition to the Vanguard roster, which is massive news for the community. The developers seem to have kept a keen eye on player feedback, considering that the addition of a new Vanguard hero is something many Marvel Rivals fans have asked for in recent months.
Last but not least, a new Battle Pass will be rolled out, and it's undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest attractions of the upcoming season. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore competitive grinder, Battle Passes are always a great way to get your hands on a plethora of skins at an affordable price.
That's everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 2 release.
