The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals is a new outfit for The Thing that players can claim for free. Since The Thing was only recently introduced as a playable character in this shooter title, he currently has only two cosmetic skins apart from the default look. Now, with the launch of Marvel Rivals-themed comic books, the publishers are trying to get more players interested in reading their latest offerings, and this new free skin is an attempt towards the same.

On that note, here’s how to get The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals for free.

How to claim The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals for free

To get this rare free skin for The Thing, all you need to do is subscribe to Marvel Unlimited before April 16, 2025, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. For those who are curious, you do not need to pay for the subscription. There are two methods to do this:

1) Free 1-month subscription

Here's a stepwise guide to claim the skin and one month of Marvel Unlimited subscription for free:

Visit the Marvel Unlimited website.

Click on "Try Marvel Unlimited Free".

Upon checkout, use the following code: HEREISTHETHING

This will get you one free month of a Marvel Unlimited subscription. You can cancel it anytime and will still get to keep the skin in your game account.

2) 7-day free trial + 2 months at 50% off

Here's a stepwise guide to claim the skin and two months of the Marvel Unlimited subscription at half price:

Visit the Marvel Unlimited website.

Click on "Try Marvel Unlimited Free".

Upon checkout, use the following code: THING50

This will get you two months of the Marvel Unlimited membership at a 50% discount. The money is deducted only after a 7-day trial period, and you can cancel it anytime before that. This method will also grant you a free The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals.

All users who follow either of the abovementioned methods will receive a skin redemption code on April 25, 2025, on their registered email ID. Simply paste the code in-game, and the new The Thing skin will be added to your inventory.

You now know how to get a free The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals. If you’re already subscribed to Marvel Unlimited, don’t worry; you’re still eligible to receive the skin even if you didn’t use the code. If you have any doubts, reach out to Marvel support here.

