Official Marvel Rivals-inspired comic book announced: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals has been delivering exciting content every week, keeping fans engaged with new cosmetics, modes, and events. It appears the title is now expanding beyond in-game updates. The official Marvel Comics account on X has announced an exclusive comic book inspired by NetEase Games' shooter.

This article discusses what we know about the Marvel Rivals-inspired comic book.

Marvel Rivals-inspired comic book will be released soon

According to an X post by Marvel Comics HQ, Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 is a one-shot comic book inspired by NetEase Games' shooter. It will take characters back in time to Japan, introducing new narratives and character interactions. The release will feature unique costume designs created by Peach Momoko, which will also be available as purchasable skins in the game.

The special one-shot comic is scheduled to launch on June 11, 2025. Players can purchase physical copies from local shops and digital ones via the Marvel Unlimited membership.

While the plot details are yet to be revealed, another X post teased alternative cover designs by Rickie Yagawa and Peach Momoko, along with three key events in the storyline:

Sai encounters the Venom symbiote.

The Punisher fights against Peni Parker.

Luna Snow explores the depths of Asgard, directly in the hands of Hela.

This suggests that the story will explore multiple game locations and timelines, bringing together characters from the game in unexpected encounters.

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 is written by Peach Momoko, Yuji Kaku, and Mitsuyasu Sakai.

The official Marvel Rivals account also shared a glimpse of Peach Momoko's concept art, teasing that these costume designs will soon arrive in the game. This post features dreamy and unique skin variants for Luna Snow, The Punisher, and Hela.

That's everything we know about the upcoming comic book. For more information, readers are advised to follow Marvel's official social media channels.

