Marvel Rivals leaks show two fan-favorite heroes and their possible abilities

A recent Marvel Rivals leak by @X0X_LEAK on X shows two popular heroes that might potentially make it to the game very soon. There have been multiple rumors about these characters in the past and it looks like they might finally come to the game. However, there have not been any official information regarding them.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the recent Marvel Rivals leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, please take information herein with a grain of salt.

Two popular heroes leaked in Marvel Rivals

@X0X_LEAK on X recently shared two characters they think will make it into the game pretty soon. They are the leader of the X-Men, Professor X, and the crime-fighting devil, Daredevil.

The leaks not only show their possible character models but also share some of their potential abilities. Here is everything you need to know.

Daredevil

Daredevil will probably be a Duelist in the game. His leaked hero model shows him in his classic red suit with the Daredevil branding on his chest. It looks like his primary weapon will be his trusty batons, thereby making him another melee hero in the game.

Only his passive has been recovered from the data files, which is named Spherical Clipping. However, the nature of this ability and the rest could not be deciphered from the files.

Professor X

Professor X will potentially be introduced as a Strategist in Marvel Rivals. He has been in quite a few leaks now, but this dataminer insists that his game files were updated in a manner that indicates his release sometime soon. Their confidence probably comes from previous leaks of now released heroes.

There were three abilities that were named in the leak. They are:

X-Men Collection

Potential stimulation

Mind projection

Once again, the nature of these abilities could not be shown. However, from the names, it sounds like “X-Men Collection” could be a possible team-up ability, “Potential stimulation” might be some form of heal, and “Mind projection” could be a support ability or his ultimate.

This covers everything you need to know about the Daredevil, and Professor X leaks in Marvel Rivals. Although their potential release remains to be seen, it is fairly certain that the devs are actively working on these characters in the background.

