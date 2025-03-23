When does Marvel Rivals Season 1 end?

Marvel Rivals Season 1, titled Eternal Night Falls, officially commenced on January 10, 2025. This was the game's first full-length season, packed with major content additions, including new heroes, maps, and game modes. The season introduced the Fantastic Four as playable characters, rolled out multiple new battlegrounds, and enhanced the competitive scene with fresh challenges.

Ad

Season 0 of Marvel Rivals concluded on the day its battlepass expired, and considering that, Marvel Rivals Season 1 should end on April 11, 2025. This date also coincides with MR Creative Director Guanguang's claim that Season 1 will last for three months. Read on to learn more about what NetEase managed to achieve in the game's first full season.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 overview

Following the experimental Season 0, Eternal Night Falls introduced The Fantastic Four, expanding the game's hero roster significantly. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman became playable at launch, while the Human Torch and The Thing joined as part of the mid-season update in late February.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

To complement these hero additions, Season 1 also introduced three new maps, enhancing the gameplay experience. Sanctum Sanctorum and Midtown were available from the start, offering diverse battlegrounds, while Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park was introduced mid-season, further enriching the map pool.

Beyond new content, the season introduced rank resets and leaderboards, ensuring a dynamic competitive experience.

Read more: xQc made Marvel Rivals look like Fortnite, and it's effective

Marvel Rivals also introduced limited-time seasonal events, including Fortune & Colors (January 23 - February 14, 2025), which featured a special Clash of Dancing Lions mode with exclusive rewards like Star-Lord’s Lion’s Mane costume.

Ad

With Eternal Night Falls on its last legs, Season 2 is set to launch shortly after. Although details remain scarce, developers have confirmed that Season 2 will return to the standard content drop format, featuring 1-2 new heroes, additional maps, and potentially new game modes. Unlike the large-scale Fantastic Four rollout in Season 1, future seasons will likely be smaller but consistent in content delivery.

Another key aspect of Marvel Rivals’ seasonal system is its persistent battle pass, meaning players can complete their progress at their own pace without worrying about expiration dates. Seasonal challenges, rank resets, and event-based rewards will also remain integral to keeping the game engaging across seasons.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals Game Director confirms Season 3 and 4 designs are complete, now in "intensive development"

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.