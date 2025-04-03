Ultron is officially coming to Marvel Rivals, and the Mechanical Menace looks scary

NetEase has finally revealed the first look at the Season 2 of Marvel Rivals, including the antagonist for the season, Ultron. The sentient robot supervillain has been one of the greatest threats to the Marvel Universe countless times, and now it is set to crash the Hellfire Gala that will be hosted in the Mutant Nation of Krakoa.

Tony Stark's creation is set to wreak havoc once again and might become the first playable seasonal villain of the game. Besides the robotic antagonist, we also got a first look at Emma Frost, as well as a few outfits for the various heroes and villains that will likely be coming to Marvel Rivals in the upcoming Second Season of the game.

Ultron's design revealed in Marvel Rivals Season 2 trailer

Let the Age of Ultron begin! (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is set to be released later this month in April of 2025, and we finally got a look at the main antagonist of this season, the mechanical supervillain. Earlier in a leak regarding the upcoming season of Rivals, it was hinted that a mechanical monstrosity will be wreaking havoc against the heroes.

While the community speculated about the Sentinels, given prior leaks suggested that the upcoming season will be related to Mutants, NetEase surprised people by introducing one of the most terrifying antagonists in all of the Marvel Universe.

Ultron's design in Marvel Rivals has been definitely inspired by its MCU counterpart, as the robotic villain sports a similar frame and color pallete as when it appeared in the second Avenger movie, albeit with a touch of comic book style.

A mechanical version of Krakoa (Image via NetEase Games)

As can be seen in the trailer, the supervillain's plan revolves around taking control of the sentient island of Krakoa and transforming it into a mechanical thing for nefarious purposes. It is likely that Tony Stark's creation will also join its creator as a playable character as the trailer did not showcase any new character except Ultron and the X-Men member, Emma Frost.

