  Marvel Rivals Season 2 leaked message hints at new heroes, costumes, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 2 leaked message hints at new heroes, costumes, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 03, 2025 14:19 GMT
New Marvel Rivals Season 2 leaks have surfaced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
New Marvel Rivals Season 2 leaks have surfaced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

With Marvel Rivals Season 2 approaching, numerous leaks and datamines have surfaced online, giving players an early look at what to possibly expect. Recently, reputable dataminer @RivalsInfo shared what appears to be the welcome message players could receive at start of the next season. The lengthy message hints at many exciting additions and gives us a hint of the upcoming villain.

Here’s everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 welcome message leak so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaks showcase possible Marvel Rivals Season 2 welcome message

The leaked welcome message highlights the Krakoan Era, a significant chapter in Marvel comics where mutants established their own nation. Admiration for this period is expressed, describing it as a legendary storyline that seemed to inspire the developers to bring Krakoa and Arakko into the game. This suggests we could get a Krakoa and an Arakko-themed map in Season 2.

Moreover, the message suggests Season 2 would introduce Emma Frost as a new playable character, with potential appearances from Professor X. Magneto has also been mentioned in the message, suggesting he may get a new Legendary skin bundle soon.

Additionally, the message hints at the new seasonal possibly villain arriving in the game. While the exact identity is unknown, it is described as a mechanical menace that played a role in the fall of Krakoa. This description aligns well with Nimrod, who was developed by Orchis and played a major role in the downfall of Krakoa.

For those wondering why it couldn't be Ultron, he has been recently leaked as a playable character and seasonal villains aren't playable in Marvel Rivals.

At the end of the message, players are invited to join a fireworks show during the Hellfire Gala. For those unaware, this is an annual event in the X-Men comics where mutants showcase their unity and culture. This suggests we are likely to get an in-game live event soon and supports the recent leaks regarding the addition of X-Men heroes and cosmetics.

That's everything we got to know from the welcome message of Marvel Rivals Season 2. As these are purely speculative, players are advised to await official confirmation from the developers.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

Edited by Angad Sharma
