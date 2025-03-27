Marvel Rivals player discovers game-breaking Loki and Doctor Strange exploit

NetEase Games' Marvel Rivals continues to grow, and players constantly find new ways to gain a competitive advantage in the shooter. While some of these discoveries add depth to the gameplay, others fall into the category of exploits that can break the game.

Recently, one of the biggest Marvel Rivals fan pages on X, @RivalsAssembled, shared a game-breaking exploit involving Doctor Strange and Loki. The post garnered over 5,000 likes and numerous comments within a day.

This Doctor Strange and Loki exploit in Marvel Rivals might be overpowered

@RivalsAssembled's X post showcased a new exploit that Marvel Rivals players have been abusing, which allows Loki to reach an out-of-bounds area using a portal created by Doctor Strange. This ability was demonstrated in the Super-Soldier Factory of the Domination game mode, but it is also likely executable in other maps.

To execute this exploit, a player controlling Doctor Strange must first create a portal from the spawn point to the highest point possible on the rooftop of the map. Once the portal is placed, Loki can enter it and summon his clones using the Doppelganger ability. For those unfamiliar, Loki can switch between his clones.

After entering the portal, players must create a clone as high above as possible and continuously switch to it. By repeating this process, Loki can eventually bypass the game's boundaries and reach an out-of-bounds area. Once outside the map, the character gains a massive unfair advantage.

From the out-of-bounds area, players can see the entire battlefield and attack enemies freely, while opponents are unable to retaliate. This makes the exploit game-breaking, as it completely disrupts fair play.

Since the exploit is going viral, it's likely that NetEase Games is already aware of it and will take action to patch it in a future update. For now, players should exercise caution when using it, as it could lead to potential in-game penalties.

