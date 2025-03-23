Community finds major flaw in Captain America's character design in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals boasts a diverse roster of heroes, each having unique abilities and playstyles. The game has three classes: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. While many heroes feel balanced, some mechanics have sparked debate within the community.

Recently, a player named u/itsmeriyaz pointed out an inconsistency in Captain America’s design on the game's official subreddit. In that post, the player compared Captain America's shield with that of Doctor Strange. The image mentions that Dr. Strange summons his shield with a spellcasting animation yet has no cooldown, while Captain America simply raises his arm up and down but gets a 1-second cooldown. The caption of the post reads:

"I know 1 sec is not that long. but it goes a long way in fights. I love playing him apart from having low shield health and that cooldown is annoying."

The post has gone viral on the official Subreddit, gaining over 19,000 upvotes and 500 comments. However, a lot of players seem to disagree with the user who posted it, arguing that it helps balance Captain America's abilities and playstyle.

u/AcrylicPickle joked that metal is heavier than magic, which results in a cooldown. u/Dancing_Clean felt that Captain America could use his aggressiveness to manage difficult situations, allowing him to survive without a buff to his abilities. u/MaxIntel had a different take, warning that constant complaints from the community about everything could result in a very unbalanced game in the future.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

There were also a few players who agreed to the post. u/SomePyro_9012 agreed that the cooldown was annoying, while u/viperbite312 pointed out the inconsistencies and how other hero abilities are balanced. Meanwhile, u/vpforvp believed that balancing the heroes in Marvel Rivals can not be fully tied with the original lore from the comics.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Should there be a cooldown on Captain America's shield in Marvel Rivals?

Yes, a cooldown on Captain America's shield is necessary for game balance. He is significantly faster than other tanks and his shield not only blocks incoming damage but also deflects it. Moreover, the shield remains active for a longer time than other tanks. Hence, without a cooldown, he could disrupt the game's balance. While some players find the existing cooldown frustrating, it plays a crucial role in keeping fights fair.

