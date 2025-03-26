  • home icon
Marvel Rivals players push back against more melee Vanguards, community demands a "hitscan tank"

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:20 GMT
Fans want more variety of tanks in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
The Vanguard class in Marvel Rivals plays a crucial role in every team, providing frontline support and absorbing damage. However, recent discussions in the community suggest that this role of heroes requires versatility. Many players feel that there are too many melee-focused tanks in the game, and it limits the strategic options.

A recent post by u/thisisalotofworktodo sparked this debate on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit. The post highlights that more than half of the current Vanguard class roster consists of melee characters. The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 600 comments in a single day.

u/PheonixUNI suggested in the comment section:

"A hitscan tank would be fun. Idk how they’d do it but I’d enjoy that."
No more melee tanks. byu/thisisalotofworktodo inmarvelrivals
Some players agreed with the concern, arguing that the game needs more diversity in the Vanguard class. u/Keranth believed that a hitscan tank would help counter faster and airborne heroes. u/Taherr007 suggested that the addition of War Machine could fill this role with a design that has both long-range attacks and defensive capabilities. u/Beece believed that the game needs more tanks in general, especially those capable of solo-tanking without relying on others.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)
On the other hand, some players were open to more melee tanks but wanted unique mechanics. u/Chillay_90 expressed interest in a potential Doctor Octopus tank, envisioning a melee brawler with wall-climbing abilities. u/shred_ded hoped for another shield-based tank, saying that Doctor Strange's barrier is a vital tool and having another hero with similar capabilities would be good for team compositions. u/ManICloggedtheToilet suggested a tank that plays like a support, possibly with long-range artillery and healing abilities.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)
How many Vanguard class heroes are there in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals, the Vanguard class comprises heroes who serve as tanks, absorbing damage and leading team engagements. As of March 26, 2025, the game features nine tank heroes:

  • Doctor Strange
  • Groot
  • The Thing
  • Thor
  • Magneto
  • Venom
  • Captain America
  • Hulk
  • Peni Parker

The developers have consistently hinted that new heroes will be added each season, meaning the Vanguard roster will continue to expand over time.

