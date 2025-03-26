Marvel Rivals' next update will add 2 new skins, an easter egg, and a lot more

The next patch for Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 has been officially revealed by NetEase Games, bringing another wave of exciting content. The game has been consistently adding new updates every week, maintaining player engagement with fresh content, and the community seems to be enjoying it. Marvel Rivals still remains one of the top games on Steam Charts, proving how strong and dedicated its player base is.

Here's a brief look at what to expect in the upcoming 20250327 patch of Season 1.5.

Marvel Rivals Season 1.5: Update 20250327 in brief

The new Marvel Rivals update will officially go live on March 27, 2025, at 5:00 AM Eastern Time. The announcement about this update was made through the game's official X account, gaining over 3,500 likes and hundreds of comments in a day.

The highlight of this update is the addition of an April Fool’s Easter Egg surprise tied to Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Players who complete all event rewards will unlock a surprise item, which remains a mystery for now. This unexpected addition has already sparked excitement within the community, as fans have been speculating what kind of in-game joke or special item it could be.

Alongside the Easter Egg, the update will also introduce the following Hero Costumes in the shop:

Moon Knight’s Fist Of Vengeance

Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King

Visually, both of these skins align perfectly with the Dracula theme of the season. The Moon Knight’s skin draws inspiration from his original costume in the 2022 self-titled TV series, while Black Panther’s design remains a mystery.

Beyond cosmetics and the April Fool's Easter Egg, the update will also bring various gameplay fixes and improvements. Custom games are being adjusted, some maps will receive minor fixes, and heroes like Iron Fist, Wolverine, and Loki are also going to be adjusted to eliminate some exploits that players used to leverage.

That concludes the brief on the upcoming Marvel Rivals update. This patch will require no server downtime, so players can jump right back into the action as soon as the update rolls out.

For more information, you can check out the full patch notes blog here.

