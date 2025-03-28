"What am I looking at?": Marvel Rivals fans are stunned by hilarious new Venom Emote

Marvel Rivals has unveiled its April Fool’s Day event. During its run, players can get 24 free rewards by completing Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure challenges. This includes the new Symbiote Boogie Emote for Venom, which features the character, with glowing hearts in his eyes, pulling off an unexpected dance move.

Ad

The game's official account on X posted a clip of the emote, which quickly went viral, gaining over a thousand comments and over 75,000 likes. While some users found it hilarious, others felt it was out of place.

User @Goldn left a humorous comment under the post:

"Great googly moogly what am I looking at?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans found the emote entertaining. @BlaiseBug believed the animation was true to Venom's personality and stated that people upset about it didn't understand Marvel.

@WintonOW2 was excited to use the emote, imagining scenarios where they could use it after defeating opponents.

@Donte_wO thought the animation was absurd but hilarious. Meanwhile, @ADC_Vr said the emote had caught their attention and made them want to play Marvel Rivals more.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, some players were not impressed and criticized the emote's inclusion.

Ad

@MarvelSkins disapproved of the emote, arguing that children also play the game, and it was unnecessary. @realDatPaly requested that NetEase Games remove the emote once April Fool's Day was over.

@Uebok_Rebuke questioned why people were still playing the game, claiming that the gameplay loop had become stale.

More comments from the community (Image via X || @MarvelRivals)

Also read: New Thor and Hawkeye skins leaked in Marvel Rivals, and they look majestic

Ad

How to get the Symbiote Boogie Emote in Marvel Rivals

Players can unlock the Symbiote Boogie emote by completing all the challenges in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. These challenges are part of the Marvel Rivals April Fool's event, which starts on March 31 at 5:00 PM PDT and ends on April 3 at 5:00 PM PDT.

The Emote is most likely exclusive to Venom and won't be usable on other heroes in the game. However, players are advised to keep an eye on official Marvel Rivals social media channels for updates.

Ad

Read more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.