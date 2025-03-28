Marvel Rivals April Fool's Day event: Everything we know

April Fool’s Day is just around the corner, and NetEase Games has finally revealed the big surprise event for Marvel Rivals that was previously teased in the patch notes. Players will have the opportunity to unlock numerous free items through special limited-time quests. Completing all the challenges will ultimately reward gamers with a hilarious and unexpected Emote that has already caught the community’s attention.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ April Fool’s event.

Marvel Rivals April Fool's event: Everything we know so far

The official Marvel Rivals account on X recently announced the event, and it has quickly gained massive attention, with over 23,000 likes and 400,000 views in just a few hours.

As mentioned previously in the 20250327 patch notes, the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure quests will go live on March 31, 2025, at 5 pm Pacific Time. Players will get a chance to unlock 24 free rewards, all of which are unknown for now. However, it is confirmed that the final reward is the Symbiote Boogie Emote for Venom.

Following the pattern of previous in-game events where exclusive cosmetics were tied to completing entire quests, this Emote will most likely be unlockable once you claim the first 24 rewards.

The Symbiote Boogie Emote is already making waves among players. It features Venom with hearts in his eyes, moving playfully in a freaky way that fits the April Fool’s theme. Considering that it's part of the event, the Emote will most likely not appear in the in-game Item Shop as a purchasable item ever and will be exclusive for the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure quests.

With the event ending on April 3, 2025, at 5 pm Pacific Time, players will need to complete all its objectives in just four days if they want to secure this exclusive Emote before it disappears.

That's everything we know about the upcoming Marvel Rivals April Fool's Day event. As of now, it's unclear whether the Emote will be usable on other heroes or not. For more information, keep an eye on the game's official social media channels.

