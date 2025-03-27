New Thor and Hawkeye skins leaked in Marvel Rivals, and they look majestic

According to the latest leaks, Thor and Hawkeye are getting brand-new skins in Marvel Rivals, and they might be some of the most detailed designs yet. The game has been consistently delivering new skins and content on a weekly basis, and players seem to love it. These skins are no exception either, except they are set to feature more details and intricacies than skins released prior to this. The information regarding the recent leak was first reported by @XOX_LEAK, a reputable group of data-miners on X.

On that note, here’s everything we know about these upcoming skins so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Leaks suggest new Hawkeye and Thor skins are coming in Marvel Rivals

The leaked skins display incredibly detailed character designs. Thor’s new appearance resembles Rune King Thor, a powerful character from Marvel Comics, while Hawkeye’s outfit resembles Ronin Hawkeye, a darker and more stealth-focused phase of the hero.

For those unaware, Rune King Thor is considered the strongest transformation of Thor, granting him godlike knowledge and nearly limitless strength. He was first featured in Thor (1998) #80 comic book. On the other hand, the Ronin Hawkeye originates from the New Avengers (2005) #27 comic book. It refers to when Clint Barton abandoned the Hawkeye identity and became a masked warrior.

In addition to the skins themselves, leaks have also revealed snippets of their MVP animations, suggesting that both of them will arrive as a complete bundle. The aforementioned information is further supported by a leak from another reputable source, @PsylockeGG on X, who confirmed that they are indeed Rune King Thor and Ronin Hawkeye skins.

Their leaks suggest that both skins will arrive to the in-game store on April 4, 2025, and will only be listed for a week. The Ronin Hawkeye bundle is expected to be priced at 2,200 Units, with the standalone skin costing 2,000 Units. Meanwhile, Rune King Thor’s bundle is expected to be 1,600 Units, and his standalone skin will cost 1,400 Units. Each bundle will include an Icon, Spray, Emote, and MVP Animation.

For now, these details remain unofficial, and players are advised to follow the official Marvel Rivals channels for confirmed announcements.

