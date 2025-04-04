Marvel Rivals Season 2 will arrive on April 11, 2025, bringing with it an array of brand-new skins. In addition to the Hellfire Gala theme, a variety of popular comic-inspired cosmetics will be introduced, offering stylish looks for your favorite characters.

This article lists all the upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

List of all skins coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Here are all the confirmed skins scheduled to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 2:

1) Hulk “Mr. Fixit”

Hulk “Mr. Fixit” skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The Season 2 trailer showcases Bruce Banner’s classic Joe Fixit (Earth-517) costume. The character wears a white, pinstriped suit, along with a top hat and orange glasses. While Hulk’s appearance has not been revealed yet, he is expected to sport a similar outfit upon release.

2) Psylocke Retro X-Men

Psylocke Retro X-Men skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke’s Retro X-Men costume features her recognizable blue and yellow X-Men uniform with a large pink butterfly motif at the front. The character's hair has also received a makeover to complement the outfit, and her sword now carries the X-Men branding.

3) Magik Retro X-Men

Magik Retro X-Men skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik’s Retro X-Men design shares similarities with Psylocke’s, with the same blue and yellow ensemble. Her sword has also been updated to match her costume’s aesthetic.

4) Luna Snow Peach Momoko

Luna Snow Peach Momoko skin coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow's Snow Peach Momoko costume will be the first one to arrive in Season 2. The skin puts the character in a striking black and silver kimono of sorts while giving her a fresh facial makeover.

5) Wolverine “Patch”

Wolverine: Patch skin coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine’s new skin pays tribute to the 2022 comic series Wolverine: Patch. The white suit diverges from Logan’s traditionally rugged character, offering a more classy look.

6) Star-Lord King of Spartax

Star-Lord King of Spartax skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord’s King of Spartax costume lives up to its royal theme. While the entire skin wasn’t revealed in the trailer, the glimpses we got hint at a blue and gold armor.

7) Rocket Raccoon Tropical

Rocket Raccoon Tropical skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon’s Tropical skin makes an appearance in the trailer’s loading screen. The character can be seen wearing a white outfit paired with a beach-themed hat. The cosmetic's floral and leafy design, as well as the golden necklace, complete the tropical look.

8) Black Widow Hellfire Gala

Black Widow Hellfire Gala skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow’s Hellfire Gala skin stands out as one of the coolest. The red and black dress, paired with a spiky black widow spider-themed helmet, gives the character an edgy appearance.

9) Captain America Hellfire Gala

Captain America Hellfire Gala skin (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America’s Hellfire Gala skin is inspired by the Avengers #57 comics. The character wears a classic three-piece suit with his signature red and blue color scheme. A silver star serves as his "pocket square" for added branding.

10) Black Panther Hellfire Gala

Black Panther Hellfire Gala skin (Image via NetEase Games)

King T’Challa stays true to his name with this marvelous Hellfire Gala skin. The cosmetic features a maskless design, with the character dressed in a black suit and purple robes that exude royalty.

11) Scarlet Witch Hellfire Gala

Scarlet Witch Hellfire Gala skin coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Wanda’s Hellfire Gala skin feels a bit underwhelming compared to the others. At first glance, her appearance is not all that different from her original look. Only her hair seems to have been given a makeover in the form of braids.

12) Cloak & Dagger Hellfire Gala

Cloak & Dagger Hellfire Gala skin coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak & Dagger are receiving yet another amazing pair of skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2. This time, Cloak wears a starry white robe, while Dagger complements him in a black feathery dress.

Besides these confirmed skins, there is an Emma Frost costume that was leaked by @RivalsAssembled on X. Here's how it looks:

Emma Frost X-Revolution

Emma Frost X-Revolution skin (Image via NetEase Games/X@RivalsAssembled)

The only discernible detail about this skin is that she can be seen wearing a black and golden dress. The color scheme is similar to Star Lord's King of Spartax skin, with both probably releasing together in the store.

Log in to Marvel Rivals Season 2 on or after April 11, 2025, to grab these skins, which will likely be released in batches.

