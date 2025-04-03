Community demands the release of new Strategists and Vanguards in Marvel Rivals, call it "priority for health of the game"

Marvel Rivals' hero roster has been expanding rapidly, with a variety of characters introduced in the shooter's first season. As the second season is fast approaching, players have started voicing their concerns about game balance and the hero roles they want.

Ad

A recent post by u/Jarlaxle23 on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit has sparked a debate in the community, as players have been arguing whether more Strategists and Vanguards should be the next addition to the game.

The post currently has over 2,300 Upvotes and hundreds of comments, each with a unique perspective and opinion about the direction where the game should be headed. The title of the post reads:

"New strategists MUST be the priority for health of the game."

Ad

Trending

Ad

While some players agreed that Strategists should be prioritized, others stated that Vanguards need more attention.

u/InvisibleNeko supported the idea of prioritizing non-DPS roles but felt that tank heroes should come first. u/May6ird agreed, stating that Vanguards are often overlooked.

u/MeatloafAndWaffles opined that while Strategists are fun to play, the game could benefit more from additional tanks to balance compositions.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, u/Greedy-Camel-8345 pointed out that Duelists are the most played role, which is why they are always prioritized by NetEase Games, and we don't see more Vanguard or Strategist releases.

Ad

u/Chicagown suggested that both Strategists and Vanguards should be added in the next season to maintain balance. Meanwhile, u/jbone-zone expressed concerns that Marvel Rivals might repeat Overwatch’s mistakes by failing to balance its hero roster.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

Also read: New Thor and Hawkeye skins leaked in Marvel Rivals, and they look majestic

Ad

Which role should Marvel Rivals focus on for Season 2?

Based on the community feedback and current role distribution, NetEase Games should prioritize on adding both Strategists and Vanguards in Marvel Rivals Season 2. With 20 Duelists, but only 9 Vanguards and 8 Strategists, the game's balance currently leans heavily toward DPS heroes.

Additionally, Vanguards and Strategists have become less appealing due to their limited hero variety and similarities in gameplay styles. Many players have expressed their frustration over matches being dominated by Duelists and the increasing toxicity in the competitive lobbies. To maintain the game's health and keep players engaged, prioritising tanks and supports while slowing down on more DPS releases is necessary.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.