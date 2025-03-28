Marvel Rivals devs reveal they'll fix a big problem in the game soon

Marvel Rivals players have been facing issues with the excessive RAM consumption, making it a major roadblock. This leads to performance issues, crashes, and unplayable conditions for many. Recognizing this, the developers have assured fans a solution is on the way. A future patch will address the game's memory optimization, improving stability and accessibility.

Here's what we know about the developers fixing this major problem in NetEase's hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals developers acknowledge memory consumption concerns

Many players have mentioned the game's high RAM utilization causes major performance issues. Even high-end PCs with 16 GB or more RAM failed to run the game reliably, with unexpected crashes disrupting gameplay. During an interview at GDC 2025, Marvel Rivals game Director Guangyun Chen recognized the issue and assured gamers a fix is on the way.

"On PC, we realize that [optimization] is a big problem, especially for the memory consumption".

Chen confirmed the develpment team is actively working on a solution and that a future patch will reduce the game's memory usage. An experimental setting aimed at improving RAM efficiency might be introduced in Season 2.

Community experiences and temporary solutions

Performance issues have become a roadblock for many players (Image via NetEase Games)

Players on various forums, including Reddit and Steam, have expressed discontent with the RAM issues. Many users say the game exhausts their system RAM, resulting in freezing, latency, and even complete system crashes. Those with 16GB of RAM — the standard for most modern gaming PCs — discover the game requires substantially more, occasionally exceeding the limit.

Meanwhile, players have devised several temporary solutions to address performance concerns. Some have manually expanded their system's virtual memory (page file size) to compensate for RAM shortages. Others have lowered in-game settings or shut down background applications to free up system resources.

However, these workarounds aren't perfect, and many look forward to the official repair from the developers.

The development team's commitment to tackling the RAM consumption issue is good news for anyone experiencing performance issues. The promise of better optimization brings hope to those who are ready for a more fluid gameplay experience, even though the formal patch is not anticipated until Season 2.

Players might have to rely on short-term fixes to keep their systems functioning while playing the game until then. The goal of this impending patch is to make the game more playable so that more fans may take in the heroic action without experiencing any technical issues.

