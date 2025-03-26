Guardians of the Galaxy comp might be OP in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, the proper team composition may make or break a match. The Guardians of the Galaxy roster has recently gained attention for its potential to be completely OP. This team typically consists of Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mantis, and Adam Warlock, with a fitting addition — Thor. Given the Guardians' previous appearance with the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, his appearance makes complete sense.

Each character offers something unique, and their abilities combined are far more powerful than what they could accomplish alone. Groot's crowd control can prepare opponents for Star-Lord's attack, while Thor's AoE damage and tanking abilities allow Rocket to deliver damage while healing his teammates. Adam Warlock and Mantis' skills give an extra layer of strategy, allowing the team to adapt to various combat situations.

This dual-Vanguard, triple-Strategist, and single Duelist combination works together to enable coordinated attacks and planned retreats. We discuss the potentially overpowered Guardians of the Galaxy team composition in Marvel Rivals.

Is the Guardians of the Galaxy comp overpowered in Marvel Rivals?

The Guardians of the Galaxy team composition outperforms the Avengers lineup, providing better coordination and adaptability. While triple support teams often lack damage, Adam Warlock and Mantis offer strong offensive output to strategic players. When combined with high-damage Vanguards like Thor and Groot, this creates a well-balanced collaboration.

Any tank coupled with Thor considerably increases his effectiveness, especially a strong brawl tank like Groot. Adam Warlock's cocoon ability is one of the game's strongest team synergies, adding to Star-Lord's present strength. Mantis thrives in a triple support setup, with Rocket serving as a dependable main support to ensure prolonged healing. While Mantis and Star-Lord must nail their shots for maximum efficiency, this configuration is quite strong.

A sneak peek of the Guardians of the Galaxy team comp in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thor-Groot combo makes up for the lack of an extra DPS by dealing massive damage and benefiting from triple support. This combination offers outstanding battle longevity by utilizing Adam Warlock's burst healing to rescue tanks in critical situations and continuous healing to prolong engagements.

The Guardians team comp tends to have a higher win rate when played as a cohesive unit, thanks to its well-balanced mix of attack, defense, and support. Their versatility allows them to thrive in different scenarios and against various opponents.

However, their strong combination of healing, durability, and damage output might overshadow other team compositions, potentially making the meta feel less diverse.

With Thor's enormous AoE damage and tanking abilities, Adam Warlock's cosmic abilities, and Groot's durability, this team has the potential to generate an unfair edge. Some say that these heroes' synergy renders them practically unstoppable, restricting the viability of other configurations.

To prevent this combination from dominating every match, game developers may consider making minor changes to abilities, increasing cooldowns, or incorporating counter-strategies. Until then, the Guardians of the Galaxy configuration remains one of the most powerful and contentious in Marvel Rivals.

