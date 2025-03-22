  • home icon
Monster Hulk's World Breaker combo can potentially get you free kills in Marvel Rivals

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:51 GMT
Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Hulk is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals with a unique kit. Unlike most heroes from the aforementioned class, this character can evolve (twice), enhancing his abilities. The hero starts as Bruce Banner and then transforms into Hulk. When Hulk transforms to Monster Hulk using his ultimate, the character gains a new Ultimate ability – World Breaker – which is capable of catching one adversary and smashing them around to deal a bit of damage.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/DDJFLX4 shared a World Breaker combo with the community on the official r/marvelrivals subreddit page. Although Hulk doesn’t possess an almost indestructible shield or game-breaking Ultimate ability, his kit focuses on diving onto the backlines and annoying the Strategists.

This article discusses how you can perform Monster Hulk’s World Breaker combo in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Monster Hulk’s World Breaker combo can help players get free eliminations in Marvel Rivals

As mentioned in the comment by u/DDJFLX4, you can perform the following Monster Hulk World Breaker combo in Marvel Rivals to secure eliminations easily:

Comment byu/on-a-darkling-plain from discussion inmarvelrivals
  • First, evolve to Monster Hulk then use “Gamma Burst” on an enemy.
  • When the aforementioned ability hits an adversary, punch them by hitting the left click once.
  • Lastly, use Monster Hulk’s Ultimate – World Breaker – to grab the enemy you are targeting. In just two hits of the ability, you will get the elimination.

If we calculate the damage of each ability, you can easily kill most of the heroes that feature 250 HP. However, keep in mind that the abovementioned combo will only work if the enemy you are targeting doesn’t receive any healing from their Strategists. If they do, it will take some more hits of World Breaker (depending on how much healing they receive) to secure the elimination.

Since you’ll receive invincibility when casting World Breaker, you won’t die when diving into the enemy backlines to annoy them. After securing a kill, you can dive back to safety.

