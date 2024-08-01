Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Hulk is one of the most popular picks in the title and is a massive tanky force ready to punch anything in his path. He is a Vanguard-type hero, meaning he boasts high health, ideal for soaking up incoming damage. Keeping in line with his in-universe lore, he utilizes melee attack gamma radiation moves to bring foes to their knees.

This makes him a solid pick for those checking out the "Tank" heroes in Marvel Rivals. Here is everything you need to know about using Hulk in the 6v6 hero shooter from NetEase Games.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Hulk: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Hulk is a Vanguard character (Image via NetEase Games)

Unlike other heroes in the game, there are three 'forms' to Hulk, from the human Bruce Banner to the powered-up Monster Hulk:

Bruce Banner

Abilities Effect Gamma Ray Gun (LMB) Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun Gamma Grenade (L-Shift) Throw a Gamma Grenade to inflict damage and knock foes airborne Puny Banner (Q) Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk Gamma Boost (Passive) Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with Gamma Radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade

Hero Hulk

Abilities Effect Heavy Blow (LMB) Swing fists forward to punch enemies Indestructible Guard (L-Shift) Generate Gamma Shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH! Radioactive Lockdown (E) Emit Gamma Energy to place enemies in a quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects Incredible Leap (Space) Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground Gamma Burst (RMB) Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage Hulk Smash! (Q) Unleash stored gamma energy transforming from Hero Hulk to Monster Hulk for a limited time Gamma Fastball (C) Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other. Once both parties confirm, Hulk can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward Gamma Boost (Passive) Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with Gamma Radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

Monster Hulk

Abilities Effect Heavy Blow (LMB) Swing fists forward to punch enemies Gamma Burst (RMB) Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage Radioactive Lockdown (E) Emit Gamma Energy to place enemies in a quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects Incredible Leap (Space) Hold Space to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground World Breaker (Q) Grab and smash the enemy in front Gamma Fastball (C) Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other. Once both parties confirm, Hulk can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward Gamma Boost (Passive) Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with Gamma Radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

How to play as Hulk in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Hulk Incredible Leap ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Bruce Banner is a fragile hero, equipped with only a pistol and no movement abilities. Meanwhile, his Hero and Monster Hulk forms can jump forward and knock down flying foes in their path. Since Hulk is limited to melee or short-range attacks, this is great for dealing with flying heroes - however hitting them is the hard part since most can fly indefinitely.

Playstyle

Hulk is one of the more complex heroes in Marvel Rivals, and as such is not a good pick for newcomers. Starting as Bruce, you can transform him into Hero Hulk to obtain his set of abilities. His playstyle revolves around dealing with squishy foes and charging up to transform into Monster Hulk - and cause chaos in general, on top of protecting allies whenever possible.

Marvel Rivals Hulk Radioactive Lockdown ability (Image via NetEase Games)

His Radioactive Lockdown is especially a game changer, able to trap foes temporarily, allowing allies to dispatch them. His agility with Incredible Leap enables him to escape sticky situations but takes some getting used to. Similar to DVA from Overwatch, both Hulk and Bruce have separate health pools - and Hulk will revert into Banner when his HP is depleted.

It is best to transform into Hulk when Bruce is low on HP and take shots from a distance in the meantime. Furthermore, he requires a steady stream of healing as he does not have as much sustainability as other Vanguard class characters, especially in the Monster Hulk form which has perhaps the largest hitbox in the game of anyone in the roster - so those who wish to pick him up should bear that in mind.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Hulk Smash! ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk's three forms have one Ultimate ability each. As Bruce, the Ult button transforms him into Hero Hulk, while the green beast's Ult transforms him into Monster Hulk. This final form while active for a limited time, makes him even more tanky and powerful. While he does lose his shield in this form, he gains a new Ultimate, allowing him to grab a foe and smash them to the ground several times.

Best team-ups for Hulk in Marvel Rivals

1) Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation forming the destructive Marvel Rivals team-up called Gamma Charge. This provides Strange and Iron Man upgrades to their Maelstrom of Madness and Armor Overdrive respectively, increasing their effectiveness.

Hulk, in this case, is a team-up anchor, and being a Vanguard, his Hero Hulk and Monster Hulk stages receive +150 max health as a seasonal bonus.

2) Wolverine (Duelist)

Wolverine is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine is another excellent hero to pick alongside Hulk. They form the team-up called Fastball Special which enables Hulk to pick Wolverine up and throw him towards his enemies, making it easier for the clawed animal to strike them down.

Furthermore, Wolverine is a close-range combatant who requires a tank to soak up significant damage for him to get up close. This is best done by Hulk with his 800 health as Hero Hulk and a massive 1550 health as Monster Hulk.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Hulk

1) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is an excellent counter to Hulk in Marvel Rivals. The archer can poke at Hulk with his Piercing and Blast Arrows while staying in relative safety, making it impossible for Hulk to strike back. He also possesses an ability called Hypersonic Arrow that can inflict Hulk with slow, thereby enabling Hawkeye and his team to quickly take him down.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, allows him to spot and damage afterimages of enemies. This is extremely powerful as Hawkeye can deal a significant amount of damage to the massive health bar of Hulk, thus countering his tank trait.

2) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom, also a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals, is one of the very few heroes who can go toe-to-toe with the green monster. His incredible agility with Venom Swing and Alien Biology makes it difficult for Hulk to track him. When this advanced movement is combined with Frenzied Arrival and Cellular Corrosion, it is almost impossible for Hulk to escape Venom’s grasp without taking massive or even lethal damage.

Furthermore, Venom’s Symbiotic Resilience grants him a direct advantage during a 1v1 situation against Hulk, and his ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, is just an added bonus.

Marvel Rivals Hulk Lore

Hulk is amongst the strongest characters in the Marvel universe and is present in his human and monster form in the game. Here is what her in-game lore states about him:

"Caught in the detonation of a powerful weapon of his own invention, Dr. Bruce Banner absorbed gamma radiation that transforms him into a massive green monster whenever his emotions rage out of control. As Banner, he's still a genius. But as the Hulk, he's the strongest one there is! Banner developed a special Gamma Belt to control his transformations and temper the Hulk's fury. But when the Timestream Entanglement transformed Los Diablos Missile Base into a demonic battleground, he realized that the best way to fight monsters was to let out the one within."

