There are quite a few ways one can counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals. This fan-favorite tank has been an absolute menace to everyone owing to his extremely high health pool, his high damage output, and his fantastic mobility. Hulk is a Vanguard-class hero, and his primary goal in the game is to create space for his team, maintain it, and force enemies into unwanted positions.

His entire set of abilities allows him to be extremely mobile, and capable enough to deal burst damage to his targets of choice. This makes him a massive threat to squishy heroes, such as Duelists and Strategists, who have extremely tiny health pools in contrast to Vanguards.

Naturally, we have curated a list of the 5 best heroes to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals. To know more about them, read below.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The best heroes to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals

1) Doctor Strange - Vanguard

Doctor Strange is one of the best characters to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is a Vanguard hero who excels in both offensive and defensive capabilities. His abilities allow him to control the battlefield with shields and area denial, making it difficult for Hulk to close the gap.

With his Shield of Seraphim, he can protect himself and his allies from incoming damage while providing mobility options that keep him out of reach of Hulk's powerful melee attacks. Furthermore, Doctor Strange's ability to soar the skies, allows him to stay away from Hulk's reach, and deal a wave of consistent damage to him.

Last but not least, his ultimate ability is a great way to inflict crowd-control and stun against Hulk when he uses his ultimate. These abilities make him one of the best heroes to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals.

2) Iron Man - Duelist

Iron Man is a powerful counter hero for Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is another Vanguard character who thrives in ranged combat. His large arsenal of long-range attacks allows him to maintain distance from Hulk, who relies on getting up close to deal damage. Iron Man’s Armor Overdrive ability enhances the damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam, increasing efficiency in battle.

Players who enjoy an agile gameplay style will find Iron Man particularly appealing, as he can quickly reposition himself while dealing damage from afar. His versatility makes him a strong counter against Hulk, as he can evade attacks while continuously inflicting damage.

3) Punisher - Duelist

Punisher is a strong candidate to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is an exceptional Duelist specifically designed as a beginner-friendly hero who can counter high-health characters like Hulk in Marvel Rivals. His shotgun, Deliverance, can inflict massive damage quickly, making it a lethal weapon against Hulk’s substantial health pool.

The Punisher excels in dealing consistent damage over time and can effectively whittle down Hulk’s health before he can retaliate. His combat style focuses on aggressive tactics, allowing him to engage Hulk directly while utilizing cover to avoid incoming attacks. When paired with characters that provide additional support or crowd control, The Punisher becomes even more deadly against Hulk.

4) Adam Warlock - Strategist

Adam Warlock is a great counter hero Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock is a versatile Vanguard hero who combines offensive capabilities with strategic gameplay. His abilities allow him to control the battlefield effectively, providing both damage output and support for allies. His basic attack allows him to launch quantum energy that deals a good amount of damage.

Adam Warlock can utilize his crowd control skills to hinder Hulk’s movement and attack patterns, making it difficult for the latter to engage effectively. Additionally, his healing abilities can sustain himself and his allies during prolonged engagements with Hulk, ensuring they remain in the fight longer. Warlock's capacity to adapt to various situations makes him an excellent choice for countering Hulk's brute strength.

5) Thor - Vanguard

Thor is a powerful character to counter Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor is another strong Vanguard option known for his powerful melee attacks and ability to control space on the battlefield. His skills allow him to deal significant damage while also providing some crowd control through his lightning-based abilities. This makes it challenging for Hulk to approach without taking damage first.

Thor’s durability and high health pool enable him to withstand some of Hulk’s attacks while retaliating with powerful strikes of his own. Additionally, his ability to engage in both close combat and ranged attacks gives him flexibility in how he approaches fighting against Hulk, allowing him to adapt based on the situation.

One of the most important factors that players need to focus on countering Hulk is teamwork and communication. Without adept communication, Hulk will tear through your defenses, no matter what hero you play. With apt communication, you and your team can isolate Hulk, and ensure that he gets eliminated from the match each time he dives.

