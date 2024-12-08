All Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins: Tier list, prices, and more

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is one of the most difficult Duelist heroes. He has a steep learning curve and an ability kit that focuses on maximum mobility and burst damage. This hero has quite a few cosmetics in the game with different designs and inspirations from the cinematic universe. Fans can get any of the skins they want from the in-game store.

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals has an easy-to-understand ability kit but the application of the combos can be difficult for new players. This is not a front-line fighting hero and shines most when taking isolated fights against unsuspecting heroes with small health pools. His ultimate ability is devastating and can be used in team fights to disorient and dish out massive damage.

This article will highlight all available skins for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins ranked from least impressive to best

5) Scarlet Spider costume (B-tier)

Scarlet Spider suit (Image via NetEase Games)

The Scarlet Spider skin, inspired by Kaine Parker's darker take on the Spider-Man legacy, is free — but there's a catch. This costume, tweaked to match Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skin visual style, is exclusive to PS5 players, as part of a partnership between PlayStation and NetEase Games.

Kaine's Scarlet Spider costume version sports a rugged texture, smeared spider emblems, and canvas-style web shooters for that edgy and raw feel. However, for now, this is still an offer not extended to Xbox and PC users.

The in-game description states:

"My name is Kaine. Now I have a second chance. I’m not Spider-Man. I’m not a hero. But maybe I don’t have to be…"

4) Chasm costume (B-tier)

Chasm Costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Chasm Costume brings a darker side to all the Spidey fans. It is available at 600 units and comes with a beautiful purple and green outfit with visible web shooters to depict the transformation that has taken place in Ben Reilly after his close-death experience.

The revised version of the costume represents this internal battle. as is so well described:

“No. Ben is gone. And where you were... there is only a chasm.”

For those looking for some mystery and somber versions in Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins, this can be a great add-on.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (A-tier)

Marvel's Spide-Man 2 skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 costume was first seen in the cinematic universe and the skin brings all of the elements to the community as a makeover. The entire bundle costs 1400 Units and the cosmetic cannot be purchased as a standalone item. It is a classic Spider-Man look with reds, whites, and blues.

The bundle includes the following items:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 costume

Once Bounded, Twice Shy Emote

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Nameplate

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spray

The in-game description reads:

"Balance is a process. Not a destination."

2) Bag-Man Beyond costume (A-tier)

Bag-Man Beyond suit (Image via NetEase Games)

The Bag-Man Beyond is one of the weirdest yet most loved add-ons. It costs 1400 units and comes with exclusive cosmetics — a Spider-Yoyo, the Ultimate Bag-Man sticker, and an exclusive nameplate. Its origins come from when Peter Parker had just been separated from the alien symbiote in the Baxter Building and found himself without a costume.

Courtesy of Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), Peter borrowed an older Fantastic Four suit paired with a brown paper bag for a mask — and a cheeky "Kick Me" sign taped to his back. Its in-game description follows:

"I am not ready. But I have to be, if I want to be Spider-Man."

In this rather silly costume lies Spider-Man's ability to laugh at himself and although the logo is missing in Marvel Rivals, the cuteness factor is still intact.

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home costume (S-tier)

The Iron-Spider suit (Image via NetEase Games)

Though the most expensive in Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins, for any MCU fan, it's a must-have. It was reduced from 3500 units to just 2600. Drawing inspiration from Peter Parker's nanotech suit in the MCU, this design brings the iconic red-and-blue palette and sleek metallic detailing from Stark Industries together. The mechanical arms and glimmering textures put this costume in a league of its own.

The bundle also features the emote Wrong Spell, which comes with a themed nameplate and spray sticker, making this costume plucked from the 2021 movie blockbuster.

The in-game description is as follows:

"I have been in a team, okay? I don't wanna brag, but I will. I was in the Avengers."

Extras in Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins

Peni Parker VEN#M Skin

Peni Parker VEN#M Suit (Image via NetEase Games)

While not a direct Spider-Man costume in Marvel Rivals Spider-Man skins, the Peni Parker VEN#M Suit is another freebie. Known from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peni’s mech receives a symbiote-inspired makeover. While PS5 players with PS Plus can grab this skin at no cost, it’s also available for purchase across all platforms.

The bundle includes extra perks like a unique spray can, MVP animation, and additional Season Pass tokens, making it an enticing option for fans of this Spider-Man-adjacent character.

Spider-Man is one of the few heroes who can be extremely impactful if you can master his playstyle. Once you have mastered the web-slinging damage dealer's ability kit, you can choose to get one of the skins and score wins with a stylish costume.

