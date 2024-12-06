Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl is a Duelist class character. She was among the last additions before the game's full release and has quite a quirky, but unique, set of abilities. Due to her category, she is mainly focused on dishing out high amounts of damage to opponents. This article will provide players with a detailed brief on all of Squirrel Girl's abilities.

Additionally, it will guide readers on using her effectively and optimally throughout a Marvel Rivals match.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Unlike some of the other Duelists in Marvel Rivals, Squirrel Girl isn't highly mobile. However, she can use her abilities to get to higher elevations. Here's a look into all of her abilities in the game:

Ability Effect Burst Acorn (LMB) Shoots bouncing Burst Acorns that deal damage Squirrel Blockade (RMB) Launch an acorn to unleash Squirrel Guards, imprisoning the enemy that is first hit Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Q) Summon a horde of squirrels to charge forward, dealing damage while bouncing against structures Tail Bounce (L-Shift) Rocket upwards with a bounce of her tail Mammal Bond (E) Reload Burst Acorns and can use an ability without cooldown once in a short duration Webbed Acorn (C) Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly ensnaring and damaging enemies caught in the blast

How to play as Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

As mentioned previously, Squirrel Girl doesn't possess a good ability kit for mobility. However, by using her Tail Bounce, players can relocate themselves to elevated locations, like building roofs, to get a better view of all the enemies. This can, in turn, be used as a means to throw your opponent's aim off, and, maybe, buy some time for your healers to reach you.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Tail Bounce ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Playstyle

The best way to squeeze significant impact out of Squirrel Girl's abilities is to use them from a distance. This is because, in close-ranged battles, she can often get in difficult situations, due to her aforementioned low mobility. Her Burst Acorn can be used to dish out continuous damage and can even be bounced off walls.

This is great for narrow or smaller areas, as she can just keep spamming the Acorns to keep dealing serious damage. To add to that, her Squirrel Blockade can also be bounced off walls, or other surfaces, and is probably her best ability when it comes to team play.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Squirrel Blockade ability (Image via NetEase Games)

She can use it to quickly stun an enemy, locking them in place, for a small amount of time. This can come in extremely handy if used correctly, as it can lock down heroes that might try to kill you with their ultimate. All of these abilities will find an even better impact when used in tandem with Tail Bounce.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami might just be one of the cutest and most hilarious abilities in the game. With this, she can release a Tsunami of her squirrels to deal significant amounts of damage while bouncing off structures. This can be very useful in pushing the opponents back, as it also lasts for a decent amount of time.

Best team-ups for Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals

1) Spider-Man (Duelist)

Spider-Man is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man and Squirrel Girl are part of the ESU Alumnus team-up in Marvel Rivals. This provides Squirrel Girl with a special ability called Webbed Acorn every time Spider-Man is on the field with her.

When this team-up is active, Squirrel Girl gets a web bomb from Spidey, which she can slingshot forward. Upon contact, it triggers an explosion that briefly ensnares and damages enemies caught in its blast. It is important to note that this ability is particularly powerful when paired with dive heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, or Venom.

2) Adam Warlock (Strategist)

Adam Warlock is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock is excellent when paired with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals. He can provide consistent healing over time with his Soul Bond and Avatar Life Stream abilities, which is well suited to the aggressive playstyle of Squirrel Girl.

Furthermore, Warlock’s ultimate, Karmic Revival, lets Squirrel Girl take dangerous head-to-head fights without fear, enabling her and the entire team to keep control for a longer period of time.

Best Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl counters

1) Hawkeye (Duelist)

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is one of the few characters who can play the range game with Squirrel Girl. His Piercing and Blast Arrows deal significant damage, which can often two-shot Squirrel Girl owing to her low health. Moreover, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow can slow down Squirrel Girl, making her an easy target for him and his team to take down.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, is lethal against low HP heroes like Squirrel Girl as it enables the archer to spot and damage afterimages of enemies. Finally, Hawkeye also counters Squirrel Girl in close-range combat with his Crescent Slash, if such a situation arises.

2) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is a counter to Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is an excellent counter to Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals. Her Nightsword Thorns and Piercing Night deal massive damage in mid to long-range scenarios, which is often lethal for low-health heroes like Squirrel Girl.

Furthermore, Hela has one of the best escape abilities in the game with Astral Flock. She can quickly reposition and escape disadvantageous situations with the click of a button, thereby enabling her to effectively dodge Squirrel Girl’s attacks and ultimate ability.

Finally, Hela’s ultimate, Goddess of Death, deals devastating damage and is extremely difficult to dodge even with Squirrel Girl’s Tail Bounce ability. This makes Squirrel Girl almost completely useless and as good as dead once Hela takes the sky.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Lore

Squirrel Girl is not a popular hero like others in the game. Here's a look at her lore in Marvel Rivals according to the game's official web page:

"Doreen Green is more than just a computer science student at Empire State University. She also happens to have the powers of a squirrel AND the powers of a girl! With her BFFF (Best Furry Friend Forever) Tippy-Toe by her side, Doreen eats nuts and kicks butts as the unbeatable Squirrel-Girl! After the Timestream Entanglement, things got weird…er. With all of New York City under attack by creatures of the night, Squirrel Girl assembled an adorable army to reclaim Central Park from the clutches of Dracula. Here’s hoping vampires don’t like the taste of squirrel!"

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl.

